As the January transfer window draws closer, Sunderland will be aiming to bolster their squad to maintain a promotion push this season.

The Black Cats were narrowly beaten in the play-off semi-final by Luton Town last term but return under Tony Mowbray to go one step better and return to the promised land of the Premier League.

11 new faces arrived to the Stadium of Light this summer to add much needed depth to such a young group of players.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

One of those arrivals was Jobe Bellingham from Birmingham City, who has impressed so much that Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on the 18-year-old, which could see him link up with his brother Jude.

If this does happen, Sunderland will have to source a replacement in January fairly quickly.

Here at Football League World, we name four players Sunderland should target to replace Bellingham.

Luciano Rodriguez

First up is Uruguayan Luciano Rodriguez, who currently plays for his native outfit Liverpool Montevideo.

The 20-year-old began his career with Uruguayan second division club C.A Progreso and made his senior debut in 2021 at 17 years old.

The forward was snapped up by Liverpool Montevideo a year later and has since netted seven goals and provided four assists in 28 games for his hometown club.

Rodriguez has made a positive impact on the international stage too, as he was named in Uruguay’s squad for the South American U20 Championship at the start of the year. He registered five goals and two assists in the tournament from nine games as they were beaten in the final by Brazil.

Rodriguez then went onto win the FIFA U20 World Cup in the summer, having scored the winner in the final against Italy.

With such an impressive pedigree, the Black Cats appear to have registered an interest in Rodriguez according to journalist Alan Nixon, who has reported that head of recruitment Stuart Harvey was in South America last week to discuss a deal.

Sunderland would have to drop Rodriguez in a slightly deeper position to accommodate Bellingham’s absence, but there is no doubt his attacking prowess would keep the club firing at the top end of the pitch.

Tim Iroegbunam

Next up is Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam, who spent last term on loan at QPR.

The 20-year-old spent the first loan spell of his career at Loftus Road last campaign, making 32 second-tier appearances as the R’s retained their Championship status under then manager Gareth Ainsworth.

Previous experience in the Championship could tempt Sunderland into making a move for the midfielder, with Iroegbunam already acclimatised to the strenuous demands of the division.

The player may also be tempted to make a move to the North East with little sign of him cementing a place in the Villains’ first team under Unai Emery.

Sunderland would have to improve Iroegbunam’s attacking returns if he is to be an effective replacement for Bellingham, but with Sunderland’s exceptional track record of improving young prospects in such a short space of time, that aim would be very achievable.

Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is another top-flight hopeful looking to make his mark in the early stages of his career.

The 18-year-old came through the youth ranks at Old Trafford in 2022 but has made just one league appearance for the Red Devils in that time.

Mainoo has been unable to feature in the Premier League this term with an ankle injury but has impressed on his return to England’s U19’s team in their last two matches.

In order to regain match fitness and get competitive minutes under his belt, Mainoo may consider dropping down a division to gain much-needed experience at such a young age before attempting to break into the Man Utd first-team.

Man Utd may be willing to let another one of their prospects depart on loan to Sunderland, with the Black Cats developing Amad Diallo into one of the most feared players in the Championship last campaign.

Hannibal Mejbri

Fellow Man Utd midfielder Hannibal rounds off the list, who similarly to Iroegbunam got his first taste of Championship football last season with Birmingham City.

The Moroccan featured 38 times in the West Midlands, registering one goal and five assists as Blues secured a 17th placed finish under John Eustace.

The 20-year-old may seek a loan move in January if he continues to be out of Erik Ten Hag’s plans and will undoubtedly want to be involved in a promotion-chasing campaign and showcase his attributes in a side that wants to dominate possession.

Hannibal’s ability to play as a number 10 or eight and possess an eye for goal in either position makes him a favourable replacement and Sunderland should put him on their shortlist if Bellingham makes his exit.