,Plymouth Argyle will be sad to lose Finn Azaz at the end of the campaign amid what has been a successful spell for the player at Home Park.

Recording seven goals and ten assists in 33 competitive appearances this season, he has been a key contributor for the Pilgrims in their quest to secure a return to the Championship, something that has to be their main goal considering the position they find themselves in.

If they do manage to get themselves up to the second tier, they will need to complete a sizeable amount of transfer business in the summer to ensure the strength of their squad is sufficient to compete with others.

This is because they will lose their current loan players including Azaz, Bali Mumba, who has been one of the first names on the teamsheet, young centre-back Nigel Lonwijk, striker Sam Cosgrove and Sunderland's Jay Matete.

Although they do have some excellent players who could remain at the club beyond the summer including Michael Cooper and Ryan Hardie, they will need a revamp and Steven Schumacher will be hoping to be backed in the market.

Focusing on Azaz, we take a look at four players who could potentially replace him.

Morgan Whittaker (loan)

Whittaker spent the first half of the campaign at Home Park and recorded an exceptional nine goals and seven assists in 25 league appearances.

He seemed to be upset about leaving the Pilgrims in January to return to Swansea City, who haven't started him a huge amount since his return to South Wales.

With this, another loan move for him could potentially be sanctioned with his contract not expiring until 2025 - and Plymouth would probably have a good chance of winning that race if they reignited their interest in him.

Considering he has thrived at the club before, a move for him seems like a no-brainer, though a permanent move could be unaffordable. And whether Swansea are willing to strengthen a potential league rival remains to be seen.

Scott Twine (loan)

23-year-old Twine hasn't made the impact he would have wanted to this season, joining Burnley from MK Dons but failing to make a real impact at Turf Moor despite enjoying some good moments in Lancashire.

Injury problems have contributed heavily to his struggles and with the Clarets confirmed to be in the Premier League next season, it wouldn't be a surprise if he's made available for a move away.

Considering how prolific he was for MK Dons last season though, they will want to see him ply his trade in the Championship and this is why promotion is probably a must for the Pilgrims if they want to recruit him.

Alex Mowatt

Although he has played in a deeper role for much of his career, Mowatt can be a valuable contributor when given the opportunity to shine regularly.

Thriving under Valerien Ismael during the 2020/21 campaign, there are no reasons why he couldn't do well under Schumacher.

And this move is probably a realistic one if Plymouth secure promotion because he hasn't been given a big opportunity to impress at Middlesbrough and could potentially be deemed surplus to requirements at parent club West Bromwich Albion in the summer.

Whether Schumacher's men will be able to cough up the amount needed to bring him to Home Park remains to be seen though.

Luke Amos

The Queens Park Rangers man's injury record could be both a blessing and a curse for the Pilgrims.

QPR may opt against renewing his contract because of it, with his deal expiring in the summer, but it could come back to haunt Plymouth if they decide to recruit him.

They need reliable players if they go up and Amos isn't certain to remain fit.

On a cheap deal though, it may be worth offering him a deal because he can play in both advanced and defensive midfield positions and recorded six goals in 29 league appearances last term.