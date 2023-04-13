It is set to be a nervous end to the season as Huddersfield Town look to secure their Championship status.

The Terriers currently sit 19th in the table, two points clear of the relegation zone with five games remaining after an incredible revival under Neil Warnock.

Town are unbeaten in their last five league games, picking up an impressive 11 points from a tough run of fixtures against promotion contenders in Norwich City, Millwall, Middlesbrough, Watford and Blackburn Rovers.

But survival is far from guaranteed and Warnock's men will need to maintain their form, particularly as they face 22nd-placed Reading on the final day in what could be a huge and potentially decisive clash.

Huddersfield Town's summer plans

Following the recent takeover by Kevin M. Nagle, it looks set to be a busy summer at the John Smith's Stadium whichever division the club are in.

There is also a decision to make on the managerial situation with Warnock's contract expiring at the end of the season. The Sun's Alan Nixon claims Barnsley manager Michael Duff is "being closely watched" by Town and is admired by the incoming owners.

Attacking reinforcements are likely to be high on the new manager's agenda in the summer transfer window as the Terriers are among the lowest scorers in the second tier with just 41 goals to their name this season.

Danny Ward has struggled to rediscover the form which saw him score 14 goals as the club reached the Championship play-off final last season, netting just four times this campaign.

We take a look at four realistic upgrades the Terriers could consider this summer.

Who could Huddersfield Town replace Danny Ward with this summer?

Ashley Barnes

Barnes confirmed he will be leaving Burnley at the end of the season following the club's promotion to the Premier League.

It is likely that Barnes will have no shortage of offers in the summer, but at 33 years of age, he will want to receive guarantees of regular minutes and Town could be one destination where such assurances could be made.

Barnes has proven himself to be incredibly adaptable and effective in both Sean Dyche and Vincent Kompany's Burnley teams, despite their contrasting styles of play, so would be able to seamlessly fit in to the Terriers side next season.

He is not the most prolific striker, but his all-round game has been crucial to the Clarets' success this season and if he starts regularly, you would back him to improve his goal return.

Karlan Grant

Grant is likely to be on the move in the summer after falling out of favour at West Bromwich Albion under Carlos Corberan.

The 25-year-old made the big-money move to The Hawthorns from Huddersfield in October 2020 but despite an excellent season in the second tier last season, which saw him score 18 goals, his game time has been surprisingly limited this campaign.

Grant has not started a league game since early November and saw a last-minute deadline day move to Swansea City collapse in January.

He has a proven track record in the division and should the Terriers survive, a move back to his former home could be the perfect way to reignite his career.

Alfie May

The Cheltenham Town striker has established himself as one of the leading marksmen in League One in recent years.

The 29-year-old scored 23 league goals last campaign and has continued his excellent form with 15 goals this term, despite playing in a Robins side who have spent much of their time in the bottom half of the table.

It would be a risk to sign a player who has never played in the Championship, but May would be an affordable option and could be a gamble worth taking.

May worked with Duff at Cheltenham and he discovered his best form under the 44-year-old, so a reunion would be an exciting prospect should the Barnsley manager make the move to the John Smith's Stadium this summer.

Macauley Langstaff

The Notts County frontman is likely to be on the radar of clubs across the EFL after his outstanding season in the National League.

Langstaff has scored an incredible 41 goals in 42 appearances for the Magpies this season, setting a new National League record.

The 26-year-old reportedly attracted interest from Cardiff City, Swansea City, Preston North End, and Bristol City ahead of the January transfer window, with more suitors likely to join the race this summer.

Luke Williams' side are far from guaranteed promotion from the National League despite their 100-point haul with Wrexham in pole position for the title and should they miss out in the play-offs, Langstaff is almost certain to be on the move.

It remains to be seen whether he could replicate his prolific form at a higher level, but he is one name that should be on Town's list of targets.