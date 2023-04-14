Middlesbrough will be looking to produce a positive performance in front of their own supporters this evening when they host Norwich City at the Riverside Stadium.

Boro have only won one of their last five league games and still need to pick up a reasonable amount of points to guarantee a place in the play-offs.

One of the individuals who is expected to start for Middlesbrough this evening is Chuba Akpom.

A stand-out performer in the Championship this season, Akpom has managed to find the back of the net on 26 occasions in 34 appearances.

Could Boro lose Akpom this summer?

As a result of his goal-scoring escapades, the attacker has attracted interest from elsewhere in recent months.

According to a report from talkSPORT, Everton, Leeds United and Crystal Palace are all keeping tabs on Akpom ahead of the summer window.

With there being no guarantee that the 27-year-old will stay at Middlesbrough, head coach Michael Carrick may need to draft up a list of replacements.

Here, we have decided to take a look at four realistic signings Boro could make to help fill the void left by Akpom if the forward departs.

Who could replace Akpom at Boro?

We take a look...

Joel Piroe

A move for Joel Piroe ought to be on the cards for Middlesbrough if Akpom seals an exit.

Piroe is clearly ready to make the step up in level following two successful seasons in the Championship with Swansea City.

The Dutchman provided 28 direct goal contributions for Swansea in the second-tier during the 2021/22 campaign and has managed to find the back of the net on 16 occasions this season.

Capable of playing in a number of different attacking roles, Piroe's versatility would certainly suit Middlesbrough's system.

By achieving promotion via the play-offs, Boro will have a good chance of sealing a deal for Piroe as Swansea are set to remain in the Championship for another year.

Jonson Clarke-Harris

If Middlesbrough miss out on promotion, they should look into the possibility of signing Jonson Clarke-Harris from Peterborough United.

A shining light for Posh last season, the forward was directly involved in 15 goals at Championship level as his side suffered relegation.

The 28-year-old has gone to deliver the goods once again in League One in the current term as he has scored a division-high total of 24 goals.

A move to Boro would be an attractive proposition for Clarke-Harris, especially if Peterborough are unable to secure an immediate return to the Championship via the play-offs.

Tom Cannon (loan)

While it would be a surprise if Everton opt to sell Tom Cannon this summer, they may be willing to loan him out again.

If this turns out to be the case, Boro ought to consider swooping for the forward as he has been mightily impressive for Preston North End in the club's recent fixtures.

Cannon has helped the Lilywhites remain in contention for a top-six finish by scoring six goals in his last six league games.

An exciting talent, Cannon could go on to make further strides in terms of his development by learning from the guidance of Carrick over the course of the 2023/24 campaign.

Could Boro bring Cameron Archer back?

Another individual who could prove to be a good short-term replacement for Akpom is Cameron Archer.

The forward joined Middlesbrough on loan earlier this year and has gone on to produce a host of eye-catching attacking displays for the club in the Championship.

As well as providing four assists for his team-mates, Archer has managed to find the back of the net on six occasions in 15 league appearances.

While Archer's parent-club Aston Villa may not be willing to sell him, they could be willing to sanction another temporary move to Middlesbrough as the 21-year-old is currently thriving at the Riverside Stadium.