The future of Southampton striker Che Adams is uncertain ahead of the January transfer window.

Adams stayed at St Mary's this summer following the Saints' relegation from the Premier League, despite interest from a number of top flight clubs.

Everton were reportedly in talks with Southampton over a potential £12 million deal for Adams, while Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers were also said to be keen.

Adams is in the last year of his contract, and according to the Daily Echo, the Saints have offered the 27-year-old a new three-year deal, which includes vice-captaincy, but he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension.

According to journalist Johnny Phillips in the Express & Star, Adams is "regarded as a short-term option" for Wolves in January, but he is "believed to be wanting to run his contract down at Southampton in order to take up more lucrative options in the summer".

With Adams' form having declined in recent months, and the fact he seems unwilling to commit his future to the club, Southampton may be keen to cash in on Adams in January to avoid losing him for free in the summer.

With that in mind, we looked at four potential replacements the Saints could consider if Adams departs.

1 Maximilian Entrup

According to Laola1, via TEAMtalk, Southampton sent scouts to Monday's international friendly between Austria and Germany to watch striker Maximilian Entrup in action.

Entrup plays for Austrian Bundesliga side Hartberg having joined the club this summer after a prolific spell with Marchfield Donauauen, where he scored 32 goals in 38 games.

The 26-year-old has made an impressive start to life at Hartberg, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists in 11 appearances so far this season, and his form caught the attention of Austria manager Ralf Rangnick, who gave him his first call up to the senior squad this month.

Entrup made his debut as a late substitute for Austria in their 2-0 win over Germany, and he is a player that the Saints could continue to monitor ahead of January.

He would be a risk considering he has never played in the Championship before, but his goalscoring record is outstanding, and he could be a gamble worth taking.

2 Manprit Sarkaria

The same report claims that Southampton scouts were also running the rule of Sturm Graz forward Sarkaria in the friendly between Austria and Germany.

After starting his career with Austria Wien, Sarkaria made the move to Sturm Graz in 2021, and he has scored three goals and provided eight assists in 16 appearances so far this season.

The 27-year-old has excellent versatility having played on the left wing, right wing, as an attacking midfielder and as a striker throughout his career, and he has frequently been deployed in a central role for Sturm Graz this campaign.

Sarkaria made his senior debut for Austria against Belgium in October, and it remains to be seen whether the Saints will make a move for him or Entrup in January.

3 Lawrence Shankland

According to TEAMtalk, Southampton "enquired about the signing" of Hearts striker Shankland this summer.

Shankland established a reputation as a prolific striker with impressive spells with the likes of Queen's Park, Ayr United and Dundee United before joining Belgian side Beerschot in August 2021.

The 28-year-old returned to Scotland last summer with Hearts and enjoyed an outstanding debut season at Tynecastle, scoring 28 goals and providing four assists in 47 appearances in all competitions to help his side to a fourth-placed finish in the Scottish Premiership.

Shankland has continued his strong form this season, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists in 19 appearances so far, and he was on the scoresheet for Scotland against Georgia during the international break.

If the Saints do reignite their interest in Shankland, they could face significant competition for his signature, with clubs in Saudi Arabia and Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv also said to have been keen this summer.

4 Devante Cole

If Southampton are looking for a cheaper option to replace Adams, they could consider Barnsley striker Cole.

Cole scored 16 goals in 53 appearances as the Tykes reached the play-off final last season, but he seems on course to significantly better that total this campaign having scored 11 goals so far.

The 28-year-old is reportedly attracting attention from a number of Championship clubs, with TEAMtalk claiming that he is on the radar of Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Swansea City and Bristol City.

Given his prolific record in League One, Cole should be able to make the step up to the second tier, and with Adam Armstrong, Ross Stewart and Carlos Alcaraz likely to be Russell Martin's first choice options, he would be a useful player to have in the squad.