Blackburn Rovers will be aiming to extend their season past the regular 46-game mark next month by qualifying for the play-offs.

In order to have the best chance of achieving this target, Rovers will need Ben Brereton Diaz to be firing on all cylinders.

The Chile international has provided 16 direct goal contributions in what is expected to be his final season at Ewood Park.

With his contract set to expire this summer, Brereton Diaz will not be signing a new deal with Rovers and instead is set to make a move to Spain.

According to journalist Nacho Sanchis, the forward has signed a pre-contract agreement with Villarreal.

It is understood that Brereton Diaz has committed himself to a four-year deal at the La Liga outfit and passed a medical examination in January at Villarreal's training facility.

With Brereton-Diaz set to move on to pastures new, Blackburn will need to strengthen their attacking options later this year.

Here, we have decided to take a look at four realistic Brereton Diaz replacements Blackburn should consider making a move for in the upcoming window.

Who should Blackburn Rovers be looking to sign as a replacement for Ben Brereton Diaz?

Ross Stewart

Regardless of what division Blackburn find themselves in next season, Ross Stewart would undoubtedly be a great asset to the club, and thus he should be lined up as a replacement for Brereton Diaz.

Before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury, the Sunderland striker managed to provide an impressive total of 13 direct goal contributions in 13 Championship appearances.

While he has yet to feature in the Premier League during his career, Stewart certainly possesses the talent required to make a difference at the highest level in the future.

With Stewart's contract at Sunderland set to run until 2024, Blackburn may be able to secure his services for a reasonable fee later this year.

Aaron Collins

If Blackburn are facing the prospect of another year in the Championship, they should be looking into the possibility of making a move for Aaron Collins.

The 25-year-old has been a stand-out performer in League One this season as he has excelled in a Bristol Rovers shirt.

As well as scoring 15 league goals for the Gas, Collins has also chipped in with 12 assists for his team-mates at this level.

Collins may now be ready to step up to the Championship for the first time in his career and could prove to be a shrewd addition to Blackburn's squad.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Whereas a permanent move for one of Crystal Palace's most exciting prospects is unlikely to be on the cards for Blackburn, they may be able to convince the Premier League side to sanction a temporary switch for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Rak-Sakyi joined Charlton Athletic on loan last year and has gone on to set League One alight with his attacking displays.

Capable of playing in a number of different forward roles, the 20-year-old has scored 13 goals in the third-tier for the Addicks and has also provided six assists for his team-mates at this level.

By learning from the guidance of Jon Dahl Tomasson, Rak-Sakyi could go on to improve significantly as a player while representing Blackburn next season.

Should Rovers also consider a swoop for Tom Cannon this summer?

Another individual who could prove to be a good short-term replacement for Brereton Diaz is Tom Cannon.

Signed by Preston North End on a temporary basis from Everton in the January transfer window, Cannon has immediately adjusted to life in the Championship.

The forward has scored six league goals in his last six league appearances and will be aiming to take his overall tally to double-figures between now and the end of the term.

If the Toffees are willing to loan Cannon out again this summer, Blackburn ought to be leading the race for his signature as he is clearly more than capable of delivering the goods at this level.