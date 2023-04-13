Burnley are heading back to the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany's side clinched their promotion on Good Friday and you'd imagine the Championship title will follow soon.

It's going to be interesting to see how the Clarets approach the summer transfer window but given how impressive the recruitment has been since the Belgian took charge, you'd trust them to properly prepare themselves for the trials and tribulations of the Premier League.

Could Anass Zaroury leave Burnley this summer?

It won't just be new arrivals at Turf Moor this summer, there will be some departures as well and Anass Zaroury could be among them.

According to The Sun, the winger has emerged as a target for Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The German club are one of a number of European teams to have scouted the 22-year-old recently but it is unlikely to be cheap to prize him away from Burnley - with a contract that runs until 2026.

We've had a look at four players Burnley could target as a Zaroury replacement should he move on...

Who could Burnley target as a replacement for Anass Zaroury?

Amad Diallo

The Manchester United loanee has thrived on loan at Sunderland and could be ready to make the step up to the Premier League.

It's unlikely the Clarets could sign him permanently but as a stopgap replacement for Zaroury, the 20-year-old would certainly make sense as a target - having proven himself as a goalscorer and a creator this term. He's capable of playing off both flanks and in central areas, which should appeal to Kompany.

His parent club may well want to see him tested in the top flight and a loan move could be the best way of doing that.

Ryan Kent

Zaroury's exit could make way for Rangers winger Ryan Kent to finally make his Premier League move.

While notching up hatfuls of goals and assists at Ibrox, Kent has been linked to the English top flight time after time but he certainly fits the bill as a replacement for the 22-year-old.

He is out of contract at Rangers in the summer and reports earlier this year indicated that the Clarets are keen.

Mike Tresor

Kompany has certainly made the most of his links to the Belgian top flight during his time at Turf Moor and he could do so again if he needs to replace Zaroury.

Mike Tresor is enjoying a sensational season for Genk - bagging eight goals and a remarkable 18 assists so far as he's helped them close in on the title.

According to 90min, Tresor is a player on Burnley's radar but they face plenty of competition.

Jovane Cabral

Sporting Lisbon's Jovane Cabral was linked with a move to Turf Moor in January but it never materialised.

As we saw in January, the Clarets have a penchant for returning for former targets so the 24-year-old may be on their radar again with Zaroury's future a little uncertain.

He's not featured much this season but has goals and assists in the Portuguese top flight in the past so he could prove a useful replacement.