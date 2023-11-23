Highlights Hakeem Odoffin from Rotherham United could be a potential replacement for Adam Wharton at Blackburn Rovers. His controlling presence in midfield and versatility at center-back make him an appealing option.

Andy Rinomhota, with experience at Reading and Cardiff City, could provide the presence needed to dictate the flow of the game and protect the defense from midfield.

Jordan James, a stand-out option from Birmingham City, has both experience at a young age and senior international experience with Wales, making him a reliable choice to take over Wharton's role in midfield.

Come the January transfer window, one player whose future Blackburn Rovers will no doubt have to deal with is Adam Wharton.

The midfielder enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at senior level last season, which reportedly saw him attract attention from a number of clubs over the summer transfer window.

Ultimately, Rovers were able to retain the services of the 19-year-old, but it has since been reported that Newcastle United are among the clubs plotting to make a fresh move come the turn of the year.

Should that lead to a departure from Ewood Park for Wharton, then he is inevitably a player the club would need to replace, given he has become a key man for Jon Dahl Tomasson's recently.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at four players that Blackburn Rovers could target as alternatives to Wharton, should he move on in January, right here.

Hakeem Odoffin

One option who Rovers could target is Hakeem Odoffin, with the Rotherham midfielder one who can certainly provide a controlling presence in the centre of the park, as well as an eye for goal.

The 25-year-old has some useful Championship experience from his time with the Millers, and has also shown recently he can fill in at centre back too, which may be useful given the significant injury issues Rovers have had to cope with in that position recently as well.

At 6 ft 3in, Odoffin would also add some welcome height to a side somewhat lacking in that respect, and with his contract at The New York Stadium due to expire at the end of this season, he could be an affordable target for Blackburn come the January window as well.

Hakeem Odoffin Rotherham United record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Championship 10 2 0 2022/23 Championship 25 4 0 2021/22 League One 22 1 0 As of 22nd November 2023

Andy Rinomhota

Rinomhota is another Rovers could look to who would provide some considerable experience at this level, from his time with Reading and Cardiff City.

Right now though, the 26-year-old is struggling for opportunities with the Bluebirds, having made just a single league appearance this season.

That could mean he is available for a move come the January window, where he too could provide the presence that Blackburn will be looking for to help dictate the flow of a game and protect the defence behind him, from the centre of midfield.

Jordan James

If Blackburn want to go down the route of a player still at the very start of his career like Wharton himself, then one standout option for the club, could be Jordan James.

Indeed, reports earlier this season had claimed that Rovers were keen on the Birmingham City midfielder as a potential replacement for Wharton, so there does certainly seem to be interest there.

Despite the fact he is still only 19, James is not short on experience at this level, while he also has senior international experience with Wales that further highlights his potential, all of which suggests he could be a reliable option to take over Wharton's role in the centre of the park for Rovers.

Weekly wages: Blackburn Rovers' top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Andre Dozzell

Going somewhat further back down the line, one other option to fill this role Rovers were linked with in the past was Andre Dozzell, back when he was at Ipswich Town.

At that point, the midfielder would ultimately join QPR instead, but he is now into the final year of his contract at Loftus Road, which may tempt the Hoops to cash in on him, as they potentially look to raise funds to strengthen their squad for the relegation battle they currently find themselves in.

Should that be the case, Dozzell's experience - which includes showing he can be an attacking threat this season - combined with the fact that at 24-years-old, he still has plenty of time to become a long-term asset somewhere, could make him a sensible option for Blackburn, should they have to search for a replacement for Wharton.