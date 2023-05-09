QPR have endured a difficult season in the Championship.

Rangers finished 20th in the table, surviving relegation by just six points.

That there were three managers over the course of one season really captures just how much of a struggle the 2022/23 campaign has been at Loftus Road.

But now attention can turn to the summer transfer window following the conclusion of the regular season.

A busy summer ahead for QPR?

Here we look at the players that may have played their final game ever for the club…

Leon Balogun

An injury to Balogun in April ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

The defender joined the club on a one-year deal last summer, going on to make 16 league appearances for the team.

But it is now likely that he will not return to the squad for the next campaign.

Balogun’s contract expires in the summer and it is unlikely that it will be renewed.

Luke Amos

Amos has been in and out of the side going into the final months of his contract at QPR.

The midfielder did feature in the team’s final game of the season on Monday, a 2-0 loss to Bristol City, but it could be his last with the club.

Amos’ contract expires in the summer and no decision has yet been made over whether a renewal will be offered.

That means his time at Loftus Road could be over after just four seasons in London.

Ilias Chair

Chair has been a standout figure for QPR this campaign, contributing five goals and nine assists from 40 appearances.

The Moroccan has been a fan favourite, and has brought the most spark to the team at a time when results have been quite poor.

But his performances have led to speculation over his future.

Reports in January claimed an interest from Aston Villa in the player, which could signal a move to the Premier League is on the horizon this summer.

Seny Dieng

Dieng started every league game between the sticks for QPR this season, earning plaudits as one of the team’s best performers.

The keeper even contributed a goal this campaign, highlighting just how crucial he has been to the team’s survival in the Championship.

However, he may have played his final game for the club.

French side Reims have been linked with a summer move for the shot-stopper, meaning his time at Loftus Road may be coming to an end.