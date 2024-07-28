Highlights New Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris needs to strengthen the team for a Premier League push after finishing 16th in the Championship last season.

Sunderland are gearing up for the new season as they look to improve on what was a disappointing 16th placed finish in the Championship last time out.

After a managerial search that lasted months, Regis Le Bris was named as the new boss earlier this summer, and he will be tasked with building a team that can win promotion back to the Premier League.

Of course, that’s a big ask, but there is a lot of talent at the Stadium of Light, even if there are doubts over the future of star man Jack Clarke.

5 Sunderland’s transfer plans

Whether Clarke stays or moves on, there should be funds available for Le Bris and the recruitment team, but we know it’s not always about splashing the cash.

One avenue all clubs in the Championship look to explore is the loan market, with many players in the Premier League dropping to the second tier in search of regular game time.

So, it’s something Sunderland will no doubt look at, and here are FOUR players that the Black Cats should consider making a move for…

4 Ben Nelson

The Leicester City youngster has been linked with a move to Wearside, and it’s a move that would make sense for a lot of reasons.

Firstly, Nelson is way down the pecking order at Leicester, so despite his obvious potential, he’s not going to get the minutes he needs with the Foxes.

Then, for Sunderland, they would be getting a powerful centre-back who could provide real competition at the back, and he is someone who has all the tools to be a real success in the second tier.

Nelson boasts all the physical attributes you need to flourish, and the fact Enzo Maresca took a shine to the 20-year-old last season shows that he is also a modern defender who is comfortable in possession, which is something that Le Bris is sure to appreciate as well.

3 Luke Cundle

The Wolves midfielder is someone that Championship fans will know, as he has spent the past two years out on loan with Swansea, Plymouth and, most recently, Stoke City.

He hasn’t always been consistent in that period, but Cundle is a classy operator, and he could thrive under the guidance of Le Bris, and the technical football that he is likely to encourage.

The 22-year-old is versatile in midfield, as he could play in a deeper role to connect play, and he is also capable further up the pitch, with his movement, control and footwork some of the qualities that make him stand out.

Cundle has impressed Gary O’Neil in pre-season, and put in a good performance as Wolves beat West Ham, but the reality is that he is not going to be in the best XI, and he’s realistically the fifth choice midfielder. Therefore, his development would be best served with another loan spell, and he could be the perfect fit for Sunderland.

2 Mikey Moore

This is a bold one for a few reasons, but the Spurs attacking midfielder is an incredibly exciting talent - as he has shown to Ange Postecoglou during pre-season.

At 16, Spurs may feel he is still too young to go out to the Championship, and there is a very real chance that he features for the first-team occasionally this season, given the hectic schedule they will have due to European football.

But, they may decide that giving Moore the chance to play week in, week out could be what he needs - and Sunderland would be a club that suits his style.

The teenager would bring creativity and a spark in the final third, and you would back him to quickly form a connection with the likes of Clarke and Patrick Roberts.

Amad Diallo’s development at Sunderland was proof that they are a great option for clubs to send their best talents, and Moore is certainly someone who Spurs have high hopes for.

1 Daniel Jebbison

Sunderland are expected to complete the signing of Alexandre Mendy, but most would agree that they still need another number nine, as it’s been a real problem position.

So, Bournemouth’s Jebbison would make sense, with the striker set to be available for a loan having just joined the Cherries after his deal with Sheffield United expired, and it's claimed he is a target for Sunderland.

Jebbison fits the physical profile of what Le Bris should want from their focal point, as he is mobile, can run in behind, whilst he can bring others into play with how he holds the ball up.

His goal record may concern some fans, but the 21-year-old hasn’t been given a regular run in the team to show what he can do.

There will be fierce competition for his signature, but Sunderland will be viewed as an attractive option for Jebbison, and he could help solve what was a real issue for the Black Cats last season.