The level of ambition will be high at Portsmouth FC next season as the Hampshire club prepare for what they will be hoping is a League One title charge under the stewardship of John Mousinho.

The Pompey boss has impressed at Fratton Park since his appointment midway during last season and he will be confident that there are further gears to go through as he envisions how the 2023/24 campaign could play out.

Portsmouth have been very active in the early and middle stages of this summer transfer window, meaning the 37-year-old has had a while to lay out his plans to the squad.

Naturally, with there being as many incomings as there have been, there were a lot of summer departures and there could be a real fresh look to how Pompey operate during this upcoming season.

It remains to be seen how much further business will be conducted before the summer window slams shut in around a month's time but you would imagine that the bulk of their recruitment has been completed.

Whilst we wait and see how the start of the 2023/24 League One campaign plays out from a Pompey perspective, here, we take a look at four famous faces who will be eager to see the Hampshire outfit succeed in the third tier...

4 Portsmouth FC supporting celebrities you may see at a game in 2023/24

Mason Mount

Remaining in the world of football for the first Portsmouth-supporting famous face and it is recent Manchester United addition Mason Mount.

The attacking midfielder, who has amassed fantastic experience at the top of the Premier League, in Europe, and on the international stage, is a boyhood Pompey fan.

His schedule may be hectic during this coming season, but he might venture down to Fratton Park for a game or two if time frees up.

Ian Darke

Into the world of broadcasting, and legendary sports commentator Ian Darke is another Pompey fan who may be spotted at the Hampshire club during the upcoming campaign.

Currently working for TNT Sports and ESPN, Darke commentates on football and boxing. However, he has covered athletics during the earlier stages of his career.

Travelling around the globe in an exciting broadcasting career, he has covered Premier League seasons, World Cups and global boxing events in the process.

Who does Fred Dinenage support?

Born in Birmingham but growing up in Portsmouth, another famous face from the broadcasting world, Fred Dinenage is the next person to feature on this list.

Taking his fandom into business, Dinenage held a position on the board of directors at Fratton Park between 1998 and 2007.

The presenter and news anchor may be planning a trip or two to Fratton Park during the upcoming season, with expectations set to be high.

Penny Mordaunt

Concluding in the world of Politics and it is Conservative MP Penny Mordaunt who could be seen at Fratton Park during the 2022/23 season.

She has twice ran for party leadership over the last couple of years, first beaten to the post by Liz Truss, and more recently, it was current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who emerged victorious.