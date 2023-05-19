This season will not be one that lasts long in the memory of Wigan Athletic and its supporters.

The Latics earned promotion to the Championship in the 2021/22 campaign under manager Leam Richardson, and there was a sense of optimism heading into this new season.

However, results on the pitch and the dismissal of Leam Richardson soon meant that optimism faded away quite quickly.

It was from then on where Wigan’s season just seemed to unravel, with poor decisions, after poor decisions.

Latics eventually turned to former player Shaun Maloney to be the saviour; he managed to get better performances out of the team and pick up some decent results but was unable to prevent their relegation to League One.

However, this has been overshadowed by the off-field issues, with the club not paying the players five times this season.

This is an issue that is going to have to be resolved this summer before the club makes their summer transfer plans, and before they start the 2023/24 season. Here, we have looked at four players that you may have forgot every played for Wigan Athletic.

4 players you probably forgot ever played for Wigan Athletic

Marcus Browne

Browne is a product of the West Ham United academy and in 2017 he joined Wigan on a loan deal until the end of the season.

It was a loan deal that didn’t work out for everyone involved as the midfielder only appeared once in the first team.

However, despite the disappointing loan spell with the Latics, the midfielder has gone on to make a name for himself in the EFL. He spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Oxford United before joining Middlesbrough on a permanent basis.

He made some appearances for Boro, but it never really worked out, and he was sent back to Oxford once again on loan before he joined the club on a permanent basis in January 2022.

Luke Joyce

Joyce is a player who came through the academy at Wigan Athletic, but in his two years at the club, he only made a single first-team appearance.

That came as an extra-time substitute in the FA Cup third-round game against Leeds United in 2006. After that game, Joyce failed to appear for Wigan again, and in the summer of 2006, he departed the DW Stadium and joined Carlisle United.

Since leaving the Latics, Joyce has also represented Barrow, Northwich Victoria, Accrington Stanley, Carlisle, Port Vale, Fylde, and Radcliffe. Now, at 35, Joyce is still playing football at Radcliffe, having joined the club in the summer.

Sam Cosgrove

Cosgrove is a player who has just enjoyed a stellar campaign with Plymouth Argyle in League One.

The forward has been on loan from Birmingham City and has been a handful in front of goal; however, the same can’t be said for the player’s time at Wigan.

Cosgrove came through the academy of Everton but made an early switch to Wigan, where he came through their full academy, from under-18s to the first team. He spent four years at the DW Stadium, but the majority of his time at the club was spent on loan at other teams.

His time on the fringes of the first team at Wigan saw him only make one appearance for the club, before he joined Carlisle United on a free transfer in 2017.

Kaiyne Woolery

Wigan signed attacker Kaiyne Woolery in the summer of 2016 from rivals Bolton Wanderers, but it wasn’t a perfect match.

The 28-year-old is a player who has played throughout the EFL in his professional career, but his time at the DW Stadium will not be fondly remembered by anyone.

The winger joined the club on a permanent basis, but in the January of that season he was sent out on loan to Forest Green Rovers. During his six months at Wigan, he only made one appearance for the club and that was to be his first and final one.

He returned to Wigan at the end of that campaign, but later that summer he was sold to Swindon Town.