West Bromwich Albion narrowly missed out on a Championship play-off place this season.

The turnaround overseen by Carlos Corberan in the second half of the campaign was impressive but was only enough to finish ninth in the table.

The gap to sixth was ultimately just three points, highlighting how close the battle for a top six finish was this campaign.

Forgotten West Brom players

Here we look at four players you probably forgot ever played for the Baggies…

Serge Gnabry

Gnabry spent the 2015-16 season at the Hawthorns on loan from Arsenal, where he went on to play in just one league game.

The winger never settled as part of Tony Pulis’ side, making his return to the Emirates at the end of that campaign having failed to leave any kind of impression at the club.

Gnabry’s time at Arsenal petered out before making the switch to German side Wolfsburg, where he reignited his career.

The 27-year-old is currently with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, where he has won multiple league titles, as well as a Champions League.

Tyler Roberts

The Wales international came through the academy at West Brom, making his debut with the club in 2016 in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

That proved his only league appearance for the club as he ended up going out on loan to the likes of Oxford United, Shrewsbury Town, and Walsall before making the permanent switch to Leeds United in 2018.

Roberts is still at Leeds, although he spent the current campaign on loan with QPR.

Roberts has gone on to feature for Wales up to 20 times, helping the nation qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Alex Pritchard

Pritchard signed for West Brom in 2016 as part of a loan agreement with Tottenham Hotspur.

The 30-year-old made just two substitute appearances in the league during his brief spell at The Hawthorns before returning to his parent club.

Pritchard is currently with Sunderland and played a role in helping the team achieve a play-off finish under Tony Mowbray this season.

Jefferson Montero

The Ecuador international signed for West Brom as part of a loan deal with Swansea City in 2019.

The defender featured just four times for the Baggies, making just one start in the league as West Brom earned a fourth-place finish in the Championship.

Montero is currently playing in Ecuador with SD Aucas, having departed European football in 2020.