With the 2022/23 campaign now behind them, Watford can now look ahead to starting fresh next season.

Valerien Ismael has been announced as the club's new head coach and with the transfer market set to open soon, it looks set to be a busy summer at Vicarage Road.

Indeed, plenty of outgoings and incomings are expected, and it will be interesting to see how the Hornets line up when next season gets underway.

Forgotten Watford players

Of course, when the club are bringing players in, they will hope that they are more successful than some of the names we have identified below.

These Hornets players had minimal impact at Vicarage Road, either through lack of ability, or lack of game time, so much so that you may have forgotten they played for Watford at all.

Didier Ndong

Central midfielder Didier Ndong is certainly one former Hornet that you will be forgiven for not remembering too well.

The midfielder joined the club on loan from Sunderland during the January transfer window in 2019 and it's fair to say he did not impress.

How could he when he did not play a single match for the Hornets?

Javi Gracia was the Hornets' boss, and it's no surprise the likes of Etienne Capoue and Abdoulaye Doucoure were preferred at the time.

Chu-young Park

Another player to have been on the books at Vicarage Road that you may have completely forgotten is Chu-young Park.

The former South Korean international joined the Hornets on loan from Arsenal in January 2014 in the middle of a pretty miserable campaign for the club.

During his stay at Vicarage Road, he made just two club appearances.

Not very memorable at all.

Dimitri Foulquier

Another player not to be very memorable during their time at Vicarage Road is Dimitri Foulquier.

The defender first joined the club permanently in 2017 and eventually departed for good in 2020.

Despite that, though, he made just five appearances for the Hornets, with much of his time on the books at the club spent out on loan.

One particularly bad performance he had during his time at the club came in 2018 when Watford were beaten 8-0 by Man City at the Etihad Stadium.

Having started the match, Foulquier was hooked after just 33 minutes.

Dodi Lukebakio

Last but not least, Dodi Lukebakio is another name that you may have forgotten played for Watford.

Lukebakio joined the Hornets in January 2018 from RSC Charleroi as a highly-rated young talent, but he made just one appearance for the club.

Despite that, Watford sold Lukebakio to Hertha Berlin, following a loan spell in Germany with Fortuna Dusseldorf, for a huge profit, with a fee reported to be in the region of 20 million euros.

The Belgian has done okay in the Bundesliga since, with his strongest season in terms of goals coming in 2022/23, where he scored 11 goals and registered four assists.