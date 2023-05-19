Swansea City have had their fair share of ups and downs in the 21st century - there's been far more reasons to be cheerful than not though.

Promotion to the Premier League for the very first time, an EFL Cup win and a venture into European football have been some of the many highlights for the South Wales outfit in recent years, and even though they are now back in the Championship, things could definitely be worse.

Some icons have played for the club since the turn of the millennium but for all the Michu's and Joe Allen's of the modern day Swans, there are the more forgetful faces that have pulled on the club's jersey.

Let's take a look at FOUR players that have played for the club that may have completely slipped your memory.

David N'Gog

Once highly thought of at Liverpool and the scorer of nine Premier League goals for the Reds, N'Gog didn't make it in the end at Anfield and was sold on to Bolton Wanderers in 2011.

The Frenchman dropped into the Championship with the Trotters but Swansea gave him a Premier League reprieve in January 2014, but he only played three times and failed to get on the scoresheet.

N'Gog's career ended up going to many different corners of Europe since his brief stint in Wales - he's played in France, Scotland, Greece, Hungary and Lithuania and it's really a case of what could have been with his career.

Tamas Priskin

Back in the days of short-term emergency loans in the EFL, Swansea drafted Hungarian striker Priskin in from Ipswich Town in March 2011 until the end of the season.

In his four appearances for the club, Priskin scored just the one goal - which came in a 3-0 victory over Norwich - but his spell at City was cut short due to injury.

At the age of 36, Priskin is still playing in his home nation for Gyori, having passed through Russia, Austria, Israel and Slovakia before returning home.

Frank Nouble

It's hard to believe that Nouble is still only 31 years of age due to how long he's been around and how many clubs he has passed through, with Swansea being the third loan spell of his career at the age of 18.

Nouble played six times under the management of Brendan Rodgers, two of them being starts, and he managed to score one goal which came against Watford in a 3-2 win at Vicarage Road in September 2010.

He was another attacker who went to the club and got injured though so he returned to the Hammers - since his short stay at Swansea he's played for no fewer than 14 clubs and he was most recently contracted to Torquay United of the National League.

Aldo Kalulu

Swansea decided to add French winger Kalulu to their squad on loan from Basel in the summer of 2019, and they had an option to make it a permanent deal at any time.

He barely made an impact in South Wales though, playing 11 times in the Championship and failing to get on the scoresheet.

It was no surprise to see him head back to Basel with the permanent option not triggered, but he has since become an international for DR Congo after switching allegiances and currently plays his club football for Sochaux in the second tier of French football.