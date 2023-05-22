2022/23 was an excellent season for Sunderland.

The Black Cats reached the Championship play-offs in their first year back in the second tier, despite dealing with an extensive injury list, with captain Corry Evans and star striker Ross Stewart missing large portions of the campaign.

Tony Mowbray's side were eventually beaten 3-2 on aggregate by Luton Town in the play-offs as their hopes of a second consecutive promotion were ended, but it still an outstanding achievement for the youngest squad in the division.

It is set to be a busy few months at the Stadium of Light and there could well be plenty of incomings and outgoings.

The Black Cats did some excellent business this season, recruiting the likes of Dan Ballard, Jack Clarke, Amad Diallo, and Joe Gelhardt, but it is fair to say not all of the club's signings have been as successful.

With the transfer window set to open, we looked back at some of the players you may have forgotten ever put on a Sunderland shirt.

Which players did you probably forget ever played for Sunderland?

Marcos Angeleri

Defender Angeleri joined the Black Cats in July 2010 after an eight-year spell with Estudiantes in his native Argentina.

Angeleri arrived at the Stadium of Light for £1.5 million but did not make his debut for the club until Boxing Day as a late substitute against Manchester United.

He made one further substitute appearance in the Premier League before being handed his first start in the FA Cup but that would prove to be his last appearance, with a knee injury keeping him out for the entirety of the following season.

Angeleri launched an astonishing criticism of then-manager Steve Bruce during his time at the club in March 2011.

"Steve Bruce is not a nice person at all. He is a little unpleasant. I have played just a few minutes in Sunderland since my arrival," Angeleri told Chronicle Live.

“I want to play, that’s my job. That’s why I’m not happy here in Sunderland. I don’t understand why I’m not playing. The boss is too defensive."

The 40-year-old, who made four appearances for Argentina, returned to Estudiantes in July 2012 before stints with Malaga, San Lorenzo, Nacional, and Argentinos Juniors.

Joleon Lescott

Lescott was a high profile signing when he arrived at the Stadium of Light on a short-term contract in January 2017.

The England international had previously represented Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester City, West Bromwich Albion, and Aston Villa, with much of his career being spent in the Premier League before joining Greek outfit AEK Athens in 2016.

Lescott made his debut as a substitute in a 4-0 win at Crystal Palace in February but he would not play again until the final game of the season, by which point the Black Cats were already relegated to the Championship.

The 40-year-old had an illustrious career, winning four major trophies during his time with City, but his spell on Wearside was certainly forgettable.

James McFadden

Striker McFadden joined the Black Cats on a three-month contract in September 2012.

He had spent the previous eight years in the Premier League with two spells at Everton and a stint with Birmingham City.

But McFadden struggled at the Stadium of Light, making just three substitute appearances without scoring before departing upon the expiry of his deal.

The 40-year-old then returned to his native Scotland, representing Motherwell, St Johnstone, and Queen of the South, playing his last game in 2018.

Mikael Mandron

Mandron has spent much of his recent career in the EFL, having stints with the likes of Fleetwood Town, Shrewsbury Town, Hartlepool United, Wigan Athletic, Colchester United, Crewe Alexandra, and Gillingham.

But the Frenchman started his career at the Stadium of Light, making his debut for the Black Cats as a late substitute in a 6-1 defeat at Aston Villa in April 2013 and he would go on to make two further appearances before departing for Eastleigh in 2016.

Mandron began this season with Gillingham, scoring four goals in 32 appearances in all competitions before moving north of the border to join Motherwell, where he has so far found the back of the net three times in eight games.