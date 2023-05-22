Stoke City's attention is now set to turn to the upcoming transfer window following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign, where the club finished 16th in the Championship.

Next season will be the club's sixth in the second tier following relegation from the Premier League in 2018/19.

It was another bitterly disappointing campaign for Alex Neil's side, who have yet to finish in the top half of the division since their return to the Championship from the top flight.

He will be looking to kick on next season and secure the club's place among the Championship's best once more.

As a Premier League club for 10 seasons, the Potters made a number of signings, from the weird to the wonderful, including Michael Owen, Ibrahim Afellay, and Xherdan Shaqiri, to name but a few.

As we wait to see how the club operates this summer transfer window, we have taken a look at four players that you may have forgotten ever played for Stoke City.

Graham Potter

The former Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea manager played 58 games for Stoke during the 1990s before transferring to Southampton.

That move took him from the second tier to the Premier League but were his only 10 appearances as a top flight footballer.

He most recently managed Chelsea but has enjoyed a far greater managerial career. He has spent time in Sweden with Östersund as well as with fellow Championship side Swansea City.

Henri Camara

Despite making over 120 appearances as a Premier player for the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic, Camara had a very limited impact with Stoke.

His time was extremely forgettable, joining on loan from Wigan, Camara made four appearances and failed to register a single goal.

The Senegalese striker would then drop down a division to join Sheffield United, where he enjoyed greater success. He retired in 2018 having spent the latter stages of his career in Greece.

Shola Ameobi

Ameobi is best known for his time at Newcastle United, where he spent 14 years, but before he started scoring goals against Barcelona, Ameobi was on loan with Stoke.

The Nigerian made six appearances in the Championship with the Potters during the 2007/08 season, failing to score in that time.

He has long since retired and is now the loans manager with his boyhood club Newcastle as well as occasionally a pundit.

Eidur Gudjohnsen

Gudjohnsen played only five games for Stoke in an extremely brief spell with the club.

After departing Monaco, via a loan with Tottenham Hotspur, the Icelandic international signed a one-year deal with the Potters.

However, after five substitute appearances, he departed for Fulham on loan in January. Having been a very successful player at Chelsea, he would not settle in West London this time around and departed England that summer for AEK Athens in Greece.