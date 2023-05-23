Sheffield Wednesday defied the odds to claim a spot in the League One play-off final, overcoming a 4-0 defeat in the first leg against Peterborough United to set up a mouth-watering clash against Barnsley.

Amassing an extremely impressive 96 points during the normal 46-game campaign, which proved to be the 13th highest League One points tally ever, it was not enough to secure automatic promotion after Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town experienced even better seasons.

Forgotten Sheffield Wednesday players

Whilst we wait for Wembley, here, we take a look at four players you probably forgot ever played for the Owls…

Adam Green

Adam Green started his youth career at Fulham and progressed through various ranks before signing his first professional deal with the Cottagers in 2003.

The defender appeared eight times in the Premier League during his first couple of seasons with the London club at senior level, with a move to Sheffield Wednesday coming about in January 2005.

Appearing three times in total for the Owls, which included an impressive display against MK Dons on his debut, his month-long loan spell came to an end and a subsequent move to Bournemouth was agreed.

Now 39, it is unknown whether or not he is still playing, with his last move - to Ashford Town - coming in late 2021.

Cecil Nyoni

Born in Zimbabwe, Cecil Nyoni moved to England in 2003 aged 11, and at 16 when faced with the opportunity to join Sheffield Wednesday or Sheffield United, he chose the Owls.

The versatile midfielder appeared three times for the Owls during a short-lived senior career at Hillsborough, with his debut coming in August 2011 during a 0-0 draw against Blackpool in the League Cup.

A move to Nottingham Forest came about during the 2012/13 campaign, however, limited to U21s football, he was unable to pave his way through to the first-team.

Since then, he has gone on to represent several clubs in England's non-league.

Ayo Obileye

After spending time with Leyton Orient and Chelsea at youth level, Ayo Obileye signed a two-year scholarship at Sheffield Wednesday in 2011.

His senior debut came in that same year, with the defender appearing in a 0-0 draw at Bradford City in the EFL Trophy, a game in which the Bantams won at penalties.

Departing in 2014 after merely one appearance for the Owls, Obileye went on to play for the likes of Charlton Athletic, Dagenham & Redbridge and Eastleigh.

The defender currently plays his football at Livingston.

Rory McArdle

Born in Sheffield, Rory McArdle made just one appearance for the Owls at first-team level after progressing through the club's academy ranks.

Emerging as somewhat of an EFL stalwart, McArdle has enjoyed stints at the likes of Bradford City, Rochdale, and Scunthorpe United.

Now 36 years old, McArdle confirmed earlier this month that he would hang up his boots, with the experienced defender appearing 12 times during the 2022/23 campaign.

On the international stage, McArdle featured seven times for Northern Ireland between 2010 and 2014.