Sheffield United have returned to the promised land after securing promotion from the Championship.

The 2022/23 campaign will be one that is looked back on with great pride for the Yorkshire club, as they put last season’s disappointment behind them and returned to the top flight.

Along with Burnley, the Blades were part of a runaway Championship top two and they will hope they can carry that momentum into next season as they bid to remain a Premier League team.

While there are off-field issues in regards to ownership, the club will still be keen on strengthening their squad this summer with new arrivals.

As we wait to see how the club operates this summer, we have taken a look at four players that you may have forgotten ever played for Sheffield United.

4 players you probably forgot ever played for Sheffield United

Andy Butler

Butler has represented many teams across the EFL, but you could be forgiven for not remembering that he played for Sheffield United.

The defender started out his career at Scunthorpe United before moving on to play for Huddersfield Town, Blackpool, and Walsall.

He joined Sheffield United on a free transfer from the Saddlers in the summer of 2014. He was then sent back on loan to Walsall, but returned to Bramall Lane in October, and a week later was sent out on loan to Doncaster Rovers.

Doncaster signed Butler in January 2015 on a permanent basis.

During his six months at Sheffield United, Butler only made one appearance. He had a noticeable spell as caretaker boss at Doncaster last season but left the club in the summer and is back playing football again for Farsley.

Danny Batth

Defender Danny Batth is another well-known name in the EFL circle that has played for Sheffield United.

The 32-year-old came through the ranks of Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, and during his early days at the club, he was sent out on loan to various teams.

His first loan spell saw him go to Colchester United, while his second saw him join the Blades. He was only at Bramall Lane for a month in 2010 - from November 25th to December 28th - and in that period at the club he only made a single appearance.

Once he left United, he later joined their arch-rivals Sheffield Wednesday on loan and made more appearances for the Owls. The defender is still playing and is currently part of the Sunderland set-up, playing an important role in the Black Cats reaching the play-offs.

Kyle McFadzean

Just like the other two defenders, Kyle McFadzean is also another whose Blades spell may slip the mind.

The defender is currently playing for Coventry City and has played a role in the club reaching the play-offs and now the play-off final.

However, before he joined the Sky Blues, McFadzean started his career at Bramall Lane, coming through the academy at the Yorkshire club.

The 36-year-old broke through into the first team in 2005, but he only managed a single appearance and in 2007 was let go to join Alfreton, before in 2010 he joined Crawley Town and then went on to represent Burton Albion before Coventry.

Jack Rodwell

During his Everton days, Rodwell looked to have a big future ahead of him.

However, a poor transfer move to Man City and several injuries stopped the midfielder from progressing.

After leaving City, Rodwell joined Sunderland, and after a few years at the club, he was let go and signed on a free transfer for Blackburn Rovers.

He only stayed with the Lancashire club for a season and later departed when his contract ended. He then signed for the Blades in January 2020 on a short-term deal and left the club six months later, but during that period he hardly featured in the main team, appearing just on two occasions.

The 32-year-old is still playing football, plying his trade in Australia for Sydney FC.