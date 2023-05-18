Queens Park Rangers have taken on a lot of players from a variety of backgrounds over the years.

The West Londoners lured some surprising players to West London in their time in the Premier League, with some interesting recruitment since that time.

Money has been spent in the wrong areas which has led to the difficult period QPR currently find themselves in under Gareth Ainsworth.

There is likely to be a high turnover of players and therefore more players that will be put the backs of minds of many as they either become a success, or they move on pretty quickly.

Here are four players many would have forgotten ever pulled on a QPR shirt.

Mauro Zarate

Mauro Zarate joined Queens Park Rangers on loan from West Ham United in the second half of the 2014/15 season and has had a pretty interesting career to date.

The Argentinian had stints in England with Watford and Birmingham City, along with Italian giants Lazio, Inter Milan and Fiorentina. A promising start to his career slowly fizzled which can be summarised by his forgetful spell at Loftus Road.

Zarate failed to find the net in four Premier League appearances for Rangers. His most memorable moment was perhaps a bad reaction to being omitted from the match day squad against Liverpool and was given a two-week fine and suspension from the club, effectively ending his career in West London before it got started.

Scott Sinclair

Scott Sinclair has had an interesting career to date having started out at Chelsea, graduating from their academy.

The winger then had six loan spells away from Stamford Bridge, one of them coming at QPR in 2007.

QPR reportedly beat off stiff competition for the winger, with eight clubs in the queue to sign him. However, after joining on an initial month-long loan, the former Villa and Manchester City winger struggled to get going, playing just nine times and scoring once.

He went onto move to Swansea permanently in 2010, playing a key role in their promotion to the Premier League before making the surprise move to Manchester City.

He moved to Celtic after a short spell in the midlands at Aston Villa, scoring 62 goals in 167 games. He's now back at his boyhood club Bristol Rovers.

Kieron Dyer

Kieron Dyer had, one day, been tipped to be the future of England's midfield. It wasn't to be, but he still had a decent career.

One club you may forget him at was QPR, where he made just 5 appearances over 2 years. He was a talented player who was plagued with injuries.

That talent was summed up by playing for a talented Newcastle United side who were competing for the top four in the Premier League, as well as turning out for England 33 times.

His time at Loftus Road however will largely be forgetten, having played just seven minutes of the 2011/12 season before being released in January 2013.

Josh Bowler

Josh Bowler came through the academy at Queens Park Rangers before being picked up by Everton in the summer of 2017.

The 23-year-old has had a breakout season in the Championship with Blackpool in 2021/22 and was a key contributor in the Tangerines consolidating in the second tier, having won promotion via the play-offs the season prior.

The skillful winger then secured a move to Nottingham Forest, who subsequently loaned him to sister club Olympiakos where he struggled for game time.

Because of FIFA rules, Bowler was unable to play for any other club that season other than Blackpool or Olympiakos, so the 23-year-old was recalled and sent back to Bloomfield Road where he struggled.

Blackpool were unfortunately relegated with Bowler heading back to the City Ground with a cloud of uncertainty this season as he seeks to know where he will be playing his football next season.