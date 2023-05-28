Portsmouth will be looking to build upon the promising start to life that they have made under head coach John Mousinho when the 2023/24 League One campaign gets underway in August.

After opting to appoint Mousinho as Danny Cowley's successor in January, Pompey managed to claim 10 victories during the second half of the season and only suffered four defeats in the third-tier.

Having navigated his side to a respectable eighth-place finish in League One, Mousinho's attention will soon switch to recruitment.

Forgettable Portsmouth players

Over the course of their history, Portsmouth have experienced a mixed amount of success when it comes to signing players.

Whereas some individuals managed to earn legendary status at Fratton Park during their spells, other players have ultimately failed to make a lasting impact for Pompey.

Here, we have decided to take a look at four former Portsmouth players that you may have forgotten about.

Dan Potts

Dan Potts sealed a short-term loan switch to Portsmouth in 2013 from West Ham United.

During his time with Pompey, the defender represented the club on five occasions before returning to the Irons.

Potts currently plays for Luton Town.

Do you remember Kevin Long's spell with Portsmouth?

Signed on an emergency loan from Burnley in 2012, Kevin Long ultimately failed to make a positive impact for Pompey during his time at the club.

In his third league appearance, Long was shown a red card in the club's defeat to Carlisle United.

The defender only featured on three further occasions for Pompey before returning to Turf Moor.

Long will be on the lookout for a new club this summer, as he is set to leave Birmingham City upon the expiry of his contract in June.

Sylvain Deslandes

Portsmouth opted to swoop for Sylvain Deslandes in 2018 as they signed him on a temporary basis from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Deslandes was only deployed on two occasions by Pompey as he failed to establish himself as a key member of the club's squad.

The centre-back now plays for Debreceni VSC.

During the 2022/23 season, Deslandes has made 15 appearances for the Hungarian outfit in all competitions.

Can you recall Alex Grant's stint with Portsmouth?

A product of Portsmouth's academy, Alex Grant made his debut against Plymouth Argyle in 2012.

Grant failed to make any further appearances for Pompey, as following loan spells at Eastleigh and Havant & Waterlooville, he was released by the club.

The defender now plays for Pohang Steelers.

In the current campaign, Grant has made 10 appearances in the K League 1, and recently scored in his side's clashes with Daegu FC and Daejan Hana Citizen FC.