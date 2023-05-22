Port Vale secured an 18th-place finish in League One to confirm their place in the third tier for a second consecutive season.

They have since confirmed the appointment of Andy Crosby as their new permanent manager, having been in charge at Vale Park on an interim basis since the departure of Darrell Clarke.

He won one of his four games to ensure the club's League One survival, following their promotion via the play-offs from League Two last season.

Work will have begun behind the scenes on the team for next season already, with the Valiants naming the players released by the club already as Jamie Proctor, Rory Holden, Tom Pett, Derek Agyakwa, Sammy Robinson, and Lucas Covolan.

They have so far held talks with the likes of Dan Jones, David Worrall, Ben Garrity, James Wilson, and Mal Benning over extending their stay beyond the summer.

The club's six loanees have also returned to their parent clubs as well, including Aaron Donnelly (Nottingham Forest), Matty Taylor (Oxford United), Mipo Odubeko (West Ham United), Jack Stevens (Oxford United), Danny Butterworth (Blackburn Rovers), and Dennis Politic (Cremonese).

They will be looking to kick on next season and secure the club's place even higher up the table, in a more safe position.

Forgotten Port Vale players

As we wait to see how the club operates this summer transfer window, we have taken a look at four players that you may have forgotten ever played for Port Vale.

Dean Smith

Current Leicester City manager Dean Smith retired with Port Vale after a single season with the club in 2004/05, joining from Sheffield Wednesday.

The centre-back played only 15 times that season for the Valiants, scoring once. Six years after retiring, Smith landed his first job as a head coach, with former side Walsall.

The 52-year-old has since gone on to manage Brentford, Aston Villa, and Norwich City.

Romaine Sawyers

Many will be familiar with Romaine Sawyers' time in the EFL with Walsall and Brentford in particular.

The Cardiff City midfielder started his youth career with West Bromwich Albion and was loaned out three times by the Baggies as a youth player.

One such loan was a one-month-long move to Port Vale, where the 31-year-old would make only a solitary appearance during the 2010/11 campaign.

David McGoldrick

During the early stages of David McGoldrick's career, he was sent out on loan to multiple EFL clubs, with varying degrees of success.

One of his loans away from Southampton was to Port Vale in the 2007/08 season, where he played 17 times, scoring two and assisting a further two.

His career would eventually take him to the Premier League with Sheffield United, but the 35-year-old is currently playing for Derby County where he scored 25 last season, including one against his former side in January.

Danny Webber

Danny Webber was a product of the Manchester United academy, who was loaned to Port Vale in 2001, which was his first spell away from Old Trafford.

He would make only five appearances for the Valiants in his one-moth loan, failing to score a single goal in that time.

Webber would go on to have a fairly successful career, and is most well known for his time with the likes of Sheffield United and Watford in the Championship.