The 2022/23 season was a hugely successful one for Plymouth Argyle.

Under the management of Steven Schumacher, not only did Argyle secure promotion to the Championship, they did so as league champions, securing the League One title by achieving an impressive 101 points.

The club's task this summer is now to recruit well and ensure their squad is strong enough for the task that lies ahead of them in the second tier.

Forgotten Plymouth Argyle players

There have been some forgettable signings at Home Park throughout the years, though, some of which we have discussed below.

Argyle will certainly hope this summer's signings are slightly more memorable.

James Chester

One player you may certainly have forgotten ever put on a Plymouth Argyle shirt is James Chester.

The central defender had a brief loan spell at the club from Manchester United back in 2009/10 but did not make many appearances.

Indeed, he turned out just three times for the club.

Chester currently plays for Derby County in League One but was unable to face Plymouth on either occasion in the league this season due to injury.

Leon Clarke

Another player it would be easy to forget played for Plymouth at one stage is Leon Clarke.

The striker has had somewhat of a nomadic career, playing for several clubs across the country and the EFL.

In 2006, though, he had a brief two-month spell with Argyle.

Given he was only there for two months, he did not have time to make much of an impact, appearing for the club just five times.

Currently 38-years-old, Clarke currently plays non-league football for Rushall.

Christian Walton

Third on the list is goalkeeper Christian Walton.

Unlike the above names, though, Walton managed four appearances for the club during his time there, rather than three.

The now 27-year-old joined on loan from Brighton back in 2015, as a teenager, having actually initially come through Plymouth's academy before the Brighton switch.

This past season, Walton spent the campaign rivalling Plymouth, being the number one for their closest rivals in League One, Ipswich Town.

Lukas Jutkiewicz

Lukas Jutkiewicz is another player to spend time at Plymouth you may have forgotten.

The forward joined the club on loan from Everton way back in 2008, between January and May - making just five appearances.

His impact during that time was minimal, though, making three Championship appearances and two in the FA Cup without finding the back of the net, although in fairness, only one of those outings was from the start.

Now 34, Jutkiewicz is a long-time Birmingham City player, scoring five goals in 43 Championship appearances in 2022/23.