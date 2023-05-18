Luton Town have the exciting, yet slightly long wait until they make the trip to Wembley to face Coventry City, in what is expected to be a fantastic clash between two teams deserving of all the praise they have been getting.

The Hatters finished the Championship campaign in third place, defeating Sunderland 3-2 on aggregate in their play-off semi-final to secure their spot at the home of English football, whilst the Sky Blues were 1-0 winners at Middlesbrough yesterday evening, following a goalless affair at the CBS Arena a few days prior.

Whilst we wait for the build-up to really accelerate, here, we take a look at four players you may have forgotten played for Luton in the past.

Four forgettable former Luton Town

Marc Pugh

Ex Bournemouth and QPR winger Marc Pugh ran out four times for the Hatters in 2008, appearing in the season that relegation out of the Football League was confirmed.

The intelligent winger spent nine years at Bournemouth, accumulating over 300 appearances during his time with the south coast club and also featuring in the Premier League for a few campaigns.

As of 2023, Pugh is currently playing for Northern Premier League Division 1 side Clitheroe.

Anthony Grant

Progressing through the academy ranks at Chelsea, Anthony Grant arrived at Luton Town on loan late in 2007.

The midfielder played five games for the Hatters during the 2007/08 campaign and was given his marching orders in the last game he played.

During a career that has predominantly centred around League One, Grant has gone on to enjoy stints with Peterborough United, Crewe Alexandra, and Shrewsbury Town, with the Jamaican international currently at Crawley Town.

Sean Long

Sean Long arrived at Luton Town on loan in October 2015, initially joining on a temporary one-year deal.

The defender featured four times before his expected return, however, the Hatters agreed a further deal with Reading to keep Long at the club until the start of January.

The Irishman eventually ended up playing 10 games for the Bedfordshire outfit, before going on to stints at the likes of Cambridge United and Lincoln City, and now, he has spent the last five years at Cheltenham Town.

Tristan Plummer

Starting his professional career at Bristol City, Tristan Plummer joined the Hatters on loan in August 2008, going on to play eight times before a return to Ashton Gate.

Unable to pave his way through to the first team at Bristol City, Plummer joined Portuguese club Portimonense in 2012, however, he only managed a few games and the rest of his playing career was in the depths of the English football pyramid.

Plummer can now be seen on Channel 4's hit show Gogglebox alongside brothers Tremaine and Twayne.