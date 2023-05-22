It was an outstanding season for Ipswich Town as they won promotion from League One.

The Tractor Boys will return to the Championship following a four-year absence after finishing as runners-up behind champions Plymouth Argyle.

Kieran McKenna's side enjoyed an incredible second half of the campaign and went unbeaten in their last 19 games, a relentless run of form that saw them seal second spot.

The 36-year-old was backed significantly in the January transfer window, with the arrivals of Harry Clarke, Massimo Luongo, George Hirst, and Nathan Broadhead proving to be a game-changer in their season, and it would be no surprise to see more big-money spending this summer.

With the transfer window set to open, we looked back at some of the players you may have forgotten ever put on an Ipswich shirt.

Forgotten Ipswich Town players

Asmir Begovic

Asmir Begovic is well known goalkeeper that has spent much of his career in the Premier League.

The 35-year-old is best remembered for his five-year stint with Stoke City between 2010 and 2015, while he has also had spells with clubs including Portsmouth, Chelsea, Bournemouth, and AC Milan.

But Begovic did spend time at Portman Road, joining the Tractor Boys on loan from Pompey in October 2009, before being recalled to Fratton Park the following month after six appearances.

The 35-year-old now plies his trade at Everton, where he has been second choice to Jordan Pickford since his arrival at Goodison Park in 2021.

Patrick Kisnorbo

Patrick Kisnorbo may be a recognisable name after his long stints with Leicester City and Leeds United.

Kisnorbo joined the Foxes from Hearts in 2005, making 140 appearances for the club over four seasons before moving to Elland Road, and featuring 57 times in four years for the Whites.

The Australian defender was loaned out to Ipswich from Leeds in January 2013, but it was a disappointing spell as he made just four appearances for the Tractor Boys.

Kisnorbo left Leeds that summer for Melbourne City, where he also launched his coaching career with stints in charge of the women's and men's team.

The 42-year-old is currently manager of French outfit Troyes, but he has won just one of his 22 games in charge and his side have been relegated from Ligue 1.

Cameron Stewart

Cameron Stewart began his career with Manchester United and he was a highly-rated prospect at Old Trafford, underlined by his inclusion on the bench for a Champions League game against Wolfsburg in December 2009.

Stewart joined Hull City on loan in November 2010 before making the move permanent the following summer, spending a three-year stint with the Tigers.

But he struggled for game time during the latter part of his spell with the Tigers and he was loaned out to Burnley, Blackburn Rovers, Charlton Athletic, and Leeds United.

Stewart arrived at Portman Road in July 2014, but injury prevented him from making his debut until January in the FA Cup.

He was loaned out to Barnsley in March 2015 and then spent the entirety of the following season on loan at Doncaster Rovers before being released by the Tractor Boys in 2016 having made just two cup appearances for the club.

Stewart returned to football in October 2017 when he joined Lincoln City, helping the Imps to win the EFL Trophy, but he retired aged just 28 at the end of that season.

Jack Marriott

Jack Marriott has established himself as a regular scorer in the EFL in recent seasons, but it is less known that he actually started his career with the Tractor Boys.

The striker came through the academy at Portman Road and made his debut for the club in May 2013, but he struggled to break into the first-team and was loaned out to Woking on three occasions, as well as spells with Gillingham, Carlisle United, and Colchester United before joining Luton Town permanently in 2015.

Marriott spent two years with the Hatters before a move to Peterborough United in 2017, where he finished as League One's top scorer in the 2017-18 season after netting 27 league goals.

He then joined Derby County, helping the Rams to the play-off final under Frank Lampard in his first year at Pride Park.

Marriott endured an unsuccessful loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday and a frustrating second stint with the Posh before moving to Fleetwood Town in January.

The 28-year-old has scored eight goals in 19 appearances for the Cod Army so far, including a double against the Tractor Boys on the final day of the season.