Hull City finished their second consecutive season in the Championship in mid-table under the management of Liam Rosenior.

Rosenior was appointed by owner Acun Ilicali in November and guided the Tigers to a 15th-place finish. He has helped to shore things up defensively and to strengthen the side's away record.

Hull have also invested heavily in recruitment to the playing squad since Ilicali's arrival to the MKM stadium and may look to strengthen again this summer and kick on into the top half of the table.

As we wait to see how the club operates this summer transfer window, we have taken a look at four players that you may have forgotten ever played for Hull City.

4 players you probably forgot ever played for Hull City

Hatem Ben Arfa

Having fallen out of favour at Newcastle, the maverick winger signed for Hull on a loan deal until the end of the season in the summer of 2014.

However, in December 2014, Ben Arfa unexpectedly left England, with the then Hull manager Steve Bruce later admitting he did not know where the player was and that his career with Hull appeared to be over.

He played nine times for the club, registering a solitary assist in that time. He would be released by Newcastle in January to sign for Ligue 1 side Nice.

The 36-year-old is currently a free agent having left Lille in 2022. He has played for 10 clubs already in his career, including the likes of PSG, Marseille, and Lyon.

Gaston Ramirez

Much like Ben Arfa, Ramirez joined the club in the 2014/15 season, and enjoyed greater success than the Frenchman whilst with the Tigers.

He managed 22 appearances for the club after joining on loan from Southampton, managing a goal and three assists during his spell with the club.

Injuries hampered the Uruguayan international late in the season, and Hull were eventually relegated from the top flight.

Ramirez, 32, is still playing football. He is currently plying his trade with Italian Serie C club Virtus Entella.

Lazar Markovic

Markovic joined Hull in January 2017 on loan from Liverpool.

The Serbian international had been on loan with Sporting CP, but was recalled to join Hull in their bid to survive relegation.

He scored twice for the club and made 14 appearances, but the Tigers would finish 18th in the table.

The 29-year-old is now playing in Turkey with Trabzonspor, on loan from Gaziantep F.K, having also returned to his native Serbia with Partizan Belgrade since departing Liverpool.

Jozy Altidore

The American striker is perhaps best known for his stint in England with Sunderland, where he struggled to make an impact.

Despite starting his career with the New York Red Bulls, Altidore signed for Villarreal in La Liga. Hull then loaned him from the Spanish club, with an option to buy.

He would score only twice in 30 appearances as Hull were relegated from the top flight in 2010, and despite being fairly popular with supporters, he was not signed permanently.

Altidore had a fantastic record with Toronto in the MLS, where he scored 79 goals in 173 matches, but is now with New England Revolution as of 2022.