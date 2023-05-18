Huddersfield Town will once again be a Championship club for the 2023-24 season and it's mainly down to the good work of the returning Neil Warnock as manager.

27 years after he departed the Terriers, Warnock returned for another crack at the job and he got a squad that wasn't his own firing and eventually over the line to safety.

The current crop of Huddersfield players weren't expensively assembled, but they showed in the final few months of the campaign that when coached correctly they can get results.

Many players have come and gone from the Terriers over the years though, perhaps without supporters noticing they are even there.

Let's look at FOUR indivdiuals who pulled the blue and white stripes on over the years that you may have forgotten about for Town.

Reece James

Not to be confused by the Chelsea right-back of the same name, James arrived in 2015 on loan from Manchester United after previous temporary stints at Carlisle United and Rotherham.

James joined at the back end of the 2014-15 campaign in the Championship when short-term loan deals were still a thing, and in his six appearances for the Terriers he scored once - direct from a corner in a 4-4 draw with Derby County.

He signed permanently for Wigan Athletic after his loan spell with Town ended and he's currently on loan at Sheffield Wednesday from Blackpool, where he's been a regular fixture under Darren Moore.

Martin Kelly

Once capped by England in 2012, Kelly arrived at Huddersfield three years before that appearance for the national side when loaned in from Liverpool in March 2009.

It was his first real taste of senior football for a consecutive run of matches as Kelly played seven times for the Terriers in League One, scoring once in a 3-2 victory over Walsall.

Kelly never really made it at Liverpool and moved to Crystal Palace in 2014, and he's now currently contracted to West Bromwich Albion, although a January loan move to Wigan ended in disaster as on his first appearance his season was ended by a knee injury.

Liam Cooper

Cooper ended up making his name at Huddersfield's rivals Leeds United as a no-nonsense centre-back, but before that he was once a youngster on loan at the Terriers.

Arriving from Hull City in 2011, Cooper had previously had a short period at Carlisle the season prior before being drafted in by Lee Clark at the John Smith's Stadium, but he played just four times in League One before heading back to the Tigers.

Cooper eventually signed permanently for Chesterfield and then headed to Leeds in 2014, where he has remained to this day.

Yaya Sanogo

Once highly-regarded at Arsenal, Sanogo's career did not pan out how some would have expected.

The French striker ended up playing just 20 times for the Gunners and scored one solitary goal, with loan spells at Crystal Palace, Ajax and Charlton Athletic in that time as well.

When signing for Huddersfield in February 2021, he had been a free agent for almost a year and unsurprisingly in his nine appearances he went goalless.

Following his departure from the Terriers that summer, it took Sanogo 18 months to find a new club - he's now playing for Armenian outfit Urartu.