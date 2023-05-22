Derby County narrowly missed out on the play-off places in League One this season.

Paul Warne’s side lost their final day clash with rivals Sheffield Wednesday to drop to seventh in the table.

That cost the team their place inside the play-off places, consigning them to another campaign in the third tier.

Forgotten Derby County players

Here we take a look at some former Derby players you may have forgotten ever played for the Rams…

Andy King

King signed for Derby in 2019 on loan from Leicester City.

The midfielder had fallen out of favour at the King Power Stadium under Brendan Rodgers, opting for a temporary exit from the Foxes.

During his time at Pride Park, the now 34-year-old made just four league appearances as the team secured a top six finish.

The midfielder currently plays for Championship side Bristol City having departed Leicester permanently in 2021.

James Wilson

The striker spent the first half of the 2016-17 campaign on loan at Pride Park from Manchester United.

A serious injury cut short his time with the Rams in October of that season, meaning he ultimately only featured four times for the club in the league.

Wilson did not score a goal or bag an assist during that time, as Derby ended the campaign ninth in the Championship table.

Wilson eventually left United on a permanent basis and is currently with League One rivals Port Vale - though he's set to leave this summer.

Jack Butland

Butland joined the club in 2014 as part of a one-month loan agreement with Stoke City.

The shot-stopper played six times for the club as he stepped in on an emergency basis.

Butland returned to Stoke, where he eventually cemented himself as first choice between the sticks before moving to Crystal Palace in 2020.

The 30-year-old is currently on loan with Manchester United.

Michael Keane

Keane joined Derby while a Manchester United youngster, enjoying a very brief loan spell at Pride Park.

The defender made just seven league appearances for the club across just two months in the 2013-14 campaign before returning to Old Trafford.

Keane went on to compete for Burnley in the Premier League for a number of years before eventually signing for Everton.

The centre-back is currently with the Toffees as they look to avoid relegation from the top flight for the first time since the early 1950s, having suffered the drop with Burnley last season.