The 2022/23 season was yet another campaign in which Charlton Athletic struggled to compete at the top end of League One.

The Addicks will now be preparing for a fourth season in England’s third division and they will hope Dean Holden is the manager that can bridge the gap.

There is still a lot of ongoing scrutiny around the club’s ownership, something that Holden and the Charlton supporters will hope won't impact the club’s plans for this summer.

Forgotten Charlton Athletic players

As we wait to see how Charlton's summer progresses, we've looked back at some of their less memorable former players.

Joe Ledley

Joe Ledley is best known for his exploits at Scottish Premiership side Celtic, with Crystal Palace in the Premier League, and for Wales.

So, many might not realise that the midfielder also had a spell at Charlton, albeit a very short one.

Ledley came through the ranks at Cardiff City and left the club to go and play for the likes of Celtic, Palace, and Derby County, while in 2019 he joined the Addicks.

He signed for the club after being released by Derby, but only stayed at The Valley for a month, and in that time, he managed just one appearance.

The midfielder left Charlton and bounced around a few clubs, joining Newcastle in Australia before coming back to the EFL with Newport County for a short spell. He officially hung up his boots in November 2021.

Scott Sinclair

Scott Sinclair came through the ranks at Bristol Rovers but left the club early on in his career to establish himself elsewhere.

The 34-year-old has played for Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Manchester City, Aston Villa, and Celtic, winning several major honours.

However, during that long career, it may be forgotten that he also had a spell at The Valley. During his days at Chelsea, Sinclair had several loan spells away from the club, and one of them saw him sent to Charlton.

He joined on a month’s loan in the Spring of 2008 and during that time at the club, managed just three first team appearances.

The forward is now back at Rovers, having joined in October last year and been a crucial member of the squad since.

Michael Smith

Michael Smith is a key part of the Sheffield Wednesday team that is bidding to reach the Championship, but before joining the Owls, he had a spell at Charlton much earlier in his career.

The striker came through the academy at Darlington, and he managed to catch the eye of Charlton, who purchased the forward.

He spent three years at The Valley but spent the majority of that time away from the club on loan. He was sent to teams such as Accrington Stanley, Newport County, Colchester United, and FC Wimbledon.

That meant his game time at Charlton was nearly non-existent and he only appeared for the club two times before leaving in 2014.

Jesper Blomqvist

Jesper Blomqvist is best known as a Manchester United player - having become an important squad member under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Swedish international made his move to England in 1998, joining the Red Devils from Serie A side AC Parma. He spent three years at Old Trafford before joining fellow Premier League side Everton.

He only stayed at Goodison Park for a season and then made a surprise move to Charlton on a free transfer. However, his time at The Valley wasn’t as successful as spells elsewhere, and a year later left the club to move back to Sweden after only making three appearances.

Blomqvist retired from football in 2010 and has had a spell in coaching as well as working as a pundit for MUTV.