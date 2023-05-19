It was an outstanding season for Burnley as they made an instant return to the Premier League.

The Clarets were promoted back top flight at the first attempt as champions after an exceptional first campaign under Vincent Kompany, accumulating an incredible 101 points.

Key to Kompany's success at Turf Moor has been his recruitment, with the likes of Josh Cullen, Anass Zaroury, Manuel Benson, Nathan Tella and Jordan Beyer among those to thrive after their arrivals at the club last summer.

Kompany signed a new five-year contract at the club as they prepare for life back in the Premier League and it is certain to be a busy summer in Lancashire.

Ahead of their Premier League return, we looked at four players that you may have forgotten ever put on a Burnley shirt.

Which players did you probably forget ever played for Burnley?

Gary Cahill

Cahill enjoyed an excellent career at the highest level, winning 10 trophies during an illustrious seven-year spell at Chelsea, including two Premier League titles and one Champions League.

The 37-year-old was recognised for his performances with a number of international call-ups for England, scoring five goals in 61 appearances for his country, featuring in the 2012 and 2016 European Championship squads and the 2014 and 2018 World Cup squads.

But Cahill did represent Burnley early on his career, spending much of the 2004-05 season on loan at Turf Moor from Aston Villa.

Cahill's potential was clear from a young age and at just 18, he was voted the Clarets' Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year.

He has also had stints with Sheffield United, Bolton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth and he announced his retirement in November.

Patrick Bamford

Bamford endured a forgettable spell at Turf Moor during the 2016-17 season.

He had previously had successful loan spells with the likes of Milton Keynes Dons, Derby County and Middlesbrough and he joined the Clarets following promotion to the Premier League in 2016.

But Bamford made just six appearances for the club without scoring before being recalled by Chelsea in January 2017, with the striker revealing that he had a clash of personalities with then manager Sean Dyche.

The 29-year-old has spent the last five years with Leeds United, helping them to promotion to the top flight in 2018 and he is currently playing a key role in their battle against relegation.

Lukas Jutkiewicz

Jutkiewicz has spent much of the last decade as a consistent Championship striker, but his time at Burnley was certainly disappointing.

He arrived at Turf Moor in 2014 after the club's promotion to the Premier League, but failed to score in 26 appearances in all competitions in his first season.

Jutkiewicz then struggled with injury the following year, suffering a serious knee injury in August 2015 which kept him out for the rest of the campaign.

He joined Birmingham City on loan in August 2016 before making the move permanent the following January, meaning he left the Clarets without scoring a single goal for the club.

The 34-year-old has remained at St Andrew's ever since and has so far netted 63 times in 300 appearances for the Blues.

Jelle Vossen

Vossen made his name in English football during a loan spell with Middlesbrough from Genk during the 2014-15 season.

The striker scored nine times in 40 appearances for Boro, earning him a permanent move to Turf Moor.

But less than two months after joining the Clarets, Vossen returned to his native Belgium to join Club Brugge.

Vossen failed to score in five appearance and he has since blamed Dyche's "kick and rush" style of play for his brief spell at the club.

The 34-year-old spent five years with Club Brugge and now plays for Zulte Waregem.