Bolton Wanderers will be striving to secure their place at Wembley this evening as they head to Oakwell to face Barnsley for the second leg of the League One play-off semi-finals.

The pair played out a 1-1 draw at The Toughsheet Community Stadium, with Nicky Cadden opening the scoring for the visitors in the 63rd minute, before Dion Charles restored parity just four minutes later.

The tie is perfectly poised ahead of this evening's clash in Yorkshire, and with Bolton already visiting Wembley this season, they will be hungry for even more success.

Whilst we wait and see how this plays out, here, we turn attention away from the here and now and look at four players you may have forgot ever played for the Trotters...

Do you remember these 4 former Bolton Wanderers players?

Steve De Ridder

Steve De Ridder featured just three times for the Trotters during a month-long stint with the club, arriving late on in the 2013 January transfer window on loan from Southampton.

The attacker started his career at Gent and then continued playing consistently at De Graafschap, all before a move to St Marys came about in the summer of 2011.

After a rather unproductive loan spell at The Toughsheet Stadium, De Ridder returned to Southampton but was released by the Saints that summer.

The attacker spent the most recent campaign on loan at Belgian club Deinze.

Danny Ward

Starting his youth career with Bradford City before continuing his progression with the Trotters, Danny Ward managed just two senior appearances whilst a Bolton player.

During nearly two years with the now-League One club, after progressing past the youth set up, Ward went on to enjoy spells with Swindon Town, Coventry City and Huddersfield Town, with the Terriers then securing his permanent signature in 2011.

Since then, he has played for the likes of Rotherham United and Cardiff City, with a move to go back to Huddersfield coming about in 2020.

Interestingly, Bolton are interested in a summer move for Ward.

David Norris

Starting his career with Stamford and Boston United, Bolton took a punt on the signing of midfielder David Norris back in January 2000 for £50,000.

However, he was unable to pave his way through towards regular football at The Toughsheet Stadium and permanently left for Plymouth Argyle two and a half years later.

Going on to enjoy six successful seasons with the Pilgrims, Norris then went on to play for the likes of Ipswich Town, Leeds United and Portsmouth.

Going back into non-league football in the later stages of his career, Norris retired in early 2022.

Sam Ashton

Goalkeeper Sam Ashton managed a mere one senior appearance for the Trotters during his time at The Toughsheet Stadium, although he did accumulate lots of appearances for the club's reserves.

His sole appearance at first-team level came in early 2006, with the entirety of the rest of his playing career being in non-league.

Currently, the shot-stopper plays his football at Liverpool-based club Bootle FC, whilst he still keeps a keen eye on the Trotters.