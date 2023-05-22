Blackburn Rovers narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs this season.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side finished seventh in the table, missing out on a top six spot on goal difference.

The club will be aiming to go one step further next year as they push to make a return to the top flight.

Forgotten Blackburn Rovers players

But here we look at four players you probably forgot ever played for Rovers…

Nathan Delfouneso

Delfouneso signed for Blackburn in 2015, arriving from Blackpool on a permanent transfer.

The forward spent just one year at Rovers but his sole season at Ewood Park amounted to just 15 appearances and one goal.

His time was cut short with a loan deal to Bury agreed for March 2016 before he departed on a permanent basis that summer.

The 32-year-old currently plays for AFC Flyde.

Jay Spearing

Spearing signed for Blackburn in January 2015 on a loan deal for the second half of that season.

The Liverpool youngster made 15 appearances for the club before returning to Anfield.

The 34-year-old was not signed on a permanent basis after an okay stint at Ewood Park, where he helped the team to a ninth-place finish in the Championship.

Spearing is currently back at Liverpool having made a return to the club in 2022 to take on a coaching role with the U18 side.

Michael Keane

Keane spent a couple of months on loan with Blackburn Rovers from March 2014 until the end of that campaign.

The defender may be best known for his time with bitter rivals Burnley, but he also made 13 league appearances for Rovers when he was 21-years-old.

The centre-back helped the team to an eighth-place finish in the Championship before returning to his parent club Manchester United.

Keane currently plays for Everton, who are battling against relegation from the Premier League.

Anthony Stokes

Stokes signed for Blackburn in 2016 in a permanent transfer from Scottish giants Celtic.

The Irishman made just eight league appearances in his single season at the club, including only two starts.

Rovers suffered relegation to League One that campaign with a 22nd place finish in the Championship.

Stokes’ time at Ewood Park promptly came to an end, with just one goal to his name during his time with the club.

The forward moved on to Hibernian in the aftermath of his exit from Rovers and is now currently without a club.