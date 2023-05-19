Birmingham City will be hoping not to make any mistakes when it comes to their recruitment this summer.

By engaging in some shrewd business, the Blues could potentially go on to reach new heights in the Championship under the guidance of head coach John Eustace later this year.

Over the years, a plethora of players have earned the opportunity to showcase their talent at St Andrew's.

While some individuals have gone on to earn legendary status at Birmingham, others ultimately failed to make an impression during their respective spells at the club.

Here, we have decided to take a look at four players who you probably forgot ever played for the Blues.

Dan Scarr

Dan Scarr joined Birmingham in 2017 following a two-year spell with Stourbridge.

The defender would have been hoping to establish himself as a key member of the Blues' squad during his time at the club.

However, Scarr only managed to make one appearance for the Blues before sealing a permanent move to Walsall.

Scarr now plays for Plymouth Argyle, who are set to feature in the same division as Birmingham next season following their promotion from League One.

Do you remember Sone Aluko's spell with Birmingham City?

A product of Birmingham's youth academy, Aluko featured on one occasion for the club's senior side.

After being loaned out to Aberdeen and Blackpool, Aluko sealed a permanent switch to the Scottish outfit in 2008.

Aluko joined Ipswich Town in 2021 after spending four years at Reading.

The winger made 19 appearances for the Blues in all competitions last season.

Amari'i Bell

Amari'i Bell is also a graduate from Birmingham's academy.

The defender's only league appearance for Birmingham came during their 2-1 defeat to Leicester City in 2014.

Bell currently plays for Luton Town, and has participated in 50 games this season for the Championship outfit.

With the Hatters set to take on Coventry City in the play-off final later this month, it would be somewhat of a shock if Bell is not selected to feature at Wembley Stadium by Rob Edwards.

Can you recall Gavin Gunning's stint with the Blues?

Signed by Birmingham in 2014, Gavin Gunning made what turned out to be his only appearance for the club in their League Cup clash with Cambridge United.

Unfortunately for Gunning, he suffered a season-ending injury in this fixture, and was then released by the Blues upon the expiry of his contract.

Gunning joined Swindon Town in a coaching capacity last year, and was named as the club's interim coach on two separate occasions during the 2022/23 campaign.