Highlights West Bromwich Albion are off to a strong start in the Championship and is in contention for a playoff spot.

The club had a quiet transfer window but may look to make moves in January to strengthen the squad.

Players like Ben Brereton-Diaz, Callum Styles, Facundo Buonanotte, and Divin Mubama could be potential targets for West Brom in the upcoming transfer window.

West Bromwich Albion have enjoyed a strong start to their League campaign as they appear to be in play-off contention.

The Baggies have won seven of their first 16 Championship games this season as they look to fight for promotion to the Premier League. Carlos Corberan has done an excellent job at The Hawthorns so far, and the job would be made even greater if the club were to earn promotion.

It was an extremely quiet summer transfer window at West Brom in terms of incomings, with the club signing three players without shelling out anything on transfer fees. With January around the corner, Corberan may look for more movement in the window in order to bolster his options.

How busy they're able to be is going to be dictated by whether a takeover is completed in time but they will still have their scouts out running the rule over potential targets.

Football League World has picked out four players that the Baggies should be tracking ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

1 Ben Brereton-Diaz

It seems ambitious after his stint at Blackburn earned him a move to Villareal, but the 24-year-old has failed to kick on at the Spanish club. Brereton-Diaz has received interest from several Premier League and Championship clubs, as reported by TeamTalk, ahead of a January move, and one of those is said to be West Brom.

A loan move in January would make a lot of sense for both Brereton-Diaz and Villareal as the forward has failed to find the back of the net in nine La Liga appearances.

The Chile international is very familiar with scoring regular goals in the Championship, as he scored 22 goals in one season, and 14 in the next for Blackburn Rovers. West Brom could certainly do with another goalscoring option and Brereton-Diaz would be the perfect candidate if possible.

2 Callum Styles

Another player that West Brom have showed interest in, as per TeamTalk, is Barnsley midfielder, Callum Styles. The English-born Hungary international has impressed at Barnsley this season, starting 10 League One games and grabbing four goal contributions from midfield.

West Brom would have some strong competition for his signature, with Burnley and Sheffield United also keeping tabs on him, but there is no reason why the Baggies shouldn't remain interested. A jump to the Premier League may be too big for Styles at this stage of his career, so perhaps a move to promotion hopefuls, West Brom, would be the right choice for the 23-year-old.

3 Facundo Buonanotte

The young Brighton ace could be looking for his first loan spell since joining the Seagulls, with competition for places higher than ever at the Amex Stadium. A move to the Championship would be exactly what he needs in order to continue his impressive development.

The Argentinian has started two Premier League games for Brighton this season, as well as making two appearances in the Europa League. When given the opportunity, he has looked like a breath of fresh air and could be exactly what West Brom are looking for.

The left-footed star thrives off the right wing and if he were to join the Baggies, he would link up with Brighton teammate Jeremy Sarmiento, who is also on loan at The Hawthorns.

4 Divin Mubama

Another Premier League star born in 2004, Mubama could be what West Brom are looking for in an option up top. The West Ham prospect has shown the qualities of a striker who will highly succeed, and his first taste of consistent senior football could come in the Championship on loan.

West Brom should keep an eye on the 19-year-old ahead of January as he appears more than ready to score goals at senior level.