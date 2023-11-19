Highlights Watford's recent results have improved with a more pragmatic approach, placing them 13th in the league and just five points behind sixth place.

To mount a top six challenge, Watford may need to strengthen their squad during the winter transfer window.

The club should keep an eye on potential signings, including Etienne Camara, Divin Mubama, Daniel Jebbison, and Amad Diallo, to strengthen their midfield, striking department, and winger positions.

With Watford heading into the final international break of the year having gone six unbeaten in the Championship, the ship appears to have steadiedunder Valerien Ismael.

Indeed, earlier this season, results were, at times, looking hard to come by, but a more pragmatic approach in recent weeks has seen the club pick up three wins and three draws.

Those results have the Hornets sitting 13th in the league standings currently, now just five points behind sixth-placed Sunderland.

Championship Table (As it stands November 13th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

If the Hornets really want to mount a top six challenge this season, though, given their current squad, it is likely they will need to strengthen during the winter transfer window.

With that in mind, below, we've selected four players the club should be keeping tabs on ahead of January.

1 Etienne Camara

One player that Watford should certainly be taking a good look at ahead of the January transfer window is Udinese midfielder Etienne Camara.

The former Huddersfield Town man has been linked with the Hornets in recent days, with reports suggesting a move to Vicarage Road could be a possibility.

The 20-year-old is young, but undoubtedly talented, and is not getting the chance to show that at Watford's sister side currently.

A loan move to Vicarage Road in January could be of use for all parties.

2 Divin Mubama

One area Watford could do with strengthening and certainly have greater depth in is their striking department.

As such, 19-year-old Divin Mubama is a player they should be keeping an eye on ahead of January.

The 19-year-old has made nine senior Hammers appearances and impressed in pre-season, but has rarely been involved since the season began.

With his contract due to expire in 2024, perhaps there is an opportunity for the Hornets to swoop in if they feel he is good enough.

3 Daniel Jebbison

Another young forward in a similar position to Mubama is Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison.

The 20-year-old has yet to feature with an unknown injury so far this season, but even when fit, with the likes of Rhian Brewster, Oli McBurnie and summer signing Cameron Archer arguably all ahead of him, he may find it hard to see where his opportunity comes.

As such, Watford should be monitoring the player and his situation closely in the coming weeks, as the club could really do with a young and up-and-coming new forward.

4 Amad Diallo

Watford and Manchester United are two clubs that have had a relationship on many occasions when it comes to a loan deal and one player Watford should be keeping an eye on is Amad Diallo.

Although it seemed unlikely he would be back in the Championship last season after his fine performances for Sunderland, the club reportedly had the chance to sign him on loan again and remain keen to do so in January.

Most Championship clubs would love to beat them to it, though, and Watford should absolutely try to given Valerien Ismael's love of wingers that cut inside onto their stronger foot.

Diallo would be great out wide on the right at Vicarage Road in that sense. Watford should monitor first whether he is coming to the Championship and if so, seriously think about making a move.