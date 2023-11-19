Highlights Swansea may look to strengthen their attacking options in the January transfer window, with the Welsh attacker Will Evans being considered.

Sonny Carey, a talented midfielder from Blackpool, could provide much-needed cover in the center of the park for Swansea.

The loan signing of 19-year-old Charles Sagoe Jr, a tricky winger from Arsenal, could be a great fit for Swansea and help the player gain valuable first-team experience.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, Championship clubs will be looking to bolster their squads in a bid to move up the table.

After bringing in 13 new players during the summer transfer window, Swansea probably weren't planning on too many signings initially, but given the mini-injury crisis they've endured, there is the possibility that they'll look to bring a few new faces in.

Here we'll take a look at who Swansea should be keeping an eye on ahead of the January transfer window.

Will Evans

Welsh attacker Will Evans could be someone Swansea look to as they attempt to bolster their attacking ranks.

They signed out-and-out strikers in Jerry Yates and Mykola Kukharevych in the summer, but both have flattered to deceive in all honesty. Yates, who had a great season at Blackpool, has scored just four goals this season, while Kukharevych has scored just once and is now injured.

Newport forward Evans has had a fantastic start to the 2023/24 campaign at Rodney Parade, scoring 12 goals in 21 appearances. The Welshman can play across a range of different attacking positions, playing at striker, left-wing and right-wing so far this season.

Just last week, Evans was linked to the Swans by Team Talk.

Sonny Carey

22-year-old Blackpool midfielder Sonny Carey could provide some much-needed cover in the centre of the park for Swansea.

The Swans are currently missing Joe Allen through injury and fellow centre-midfielder Liam Walsh is also significantly injury prone, playing just 18 games across three seasons for Swansea.

Carey has played more than that this season alone, with 20 appearances for the Tangerines this season. He's scored four goals and notched one assist so far this season and has been a key player for the club over the past two seasons. In the Championship last year he scored three goals and got one assist.

As a young, talented midfielder, he may have significant re-sale value which would interest the Swans.

Charles Sagoe Jr

The 19-year-old Arsenal winger made his debut for the Gunners in the Carabao Cup in September, playing 68 minutes in their win over Brentford. Swansea are in need of a tricky, pacy winger following summer signing Josh Ginnelly's injury, so a loan move could be a perfect fit for both parties.

Sagoe Jr needs more experience of first-team football and Swansea have helped the likes of Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher become Premier League first-team regulars in recent times, which may appeal to both Arsenal and the player.

He's a tricky winger, able to feature on both sides and has featured in all three of Arsenal's EFL Trophy fixtures, scoring and assisting in their win against Exeter City. A Championship loan spell could prove perfect for the youngster.

Luke Chambers

Liverpool left-back Chambers was linked with the Swans in the summer before the club brought in Josh Tymon and Kristoffer

Pedersen, according to Wales Online.

Despite this, Chambers could still be someone who plays a role for Swansea during the second-half of the season when games are coming thick and fast.

The 19-year-old has made two senior Liverpool appearances this season, making a brief appearance from the bench against Leicester City in the cup, before playing 67 minutes against Toulouse in the Europa League.

If Chambers were to join Swansea on loan, he would offer Swansea more depth at full-back and give the youngster some more minutes at first-team level.