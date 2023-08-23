Highlights Leeds United are looking to sign Joel Piroe from Swansea City for £8-10 million, dealing a blow to Swansea who wanted to keep him.

If Piroe leaves, Swansea will have limited time to find a replacement. They should consider Joe Gelhardt, Tom Cannon, Adam Idah, or Dane Scarlett.

Gelhardt, who spent time on loan at Sunderland, could be a good fit for Swansea's style of play, while Cannon and Idah offer potential goal threats. Dane Scarlett is a left-field option with potential.

Leeds United are working on a deal to sign Joel Piroe from Swansea City.

According to The Athletic, the Whites value the striker between £8 and 10 million.

This would come as a huge blow to Michael Duff’s side, who will be hoping to convince the Dutchman to remain in south Wales.

It had been reported that Piroe was close to agreeing a new bumper two-year contract with the Championship side that would keep him at the club until 2026.

However, it now appears that an exit from the Swansea.com Stadium before the window shuts next week is likely.

Who should Swansea City look to replace Joel Piroe with?

A departure this late in the window would give Swansea a limited timeframe to find a replacement for Piroe.

Here we look at four options that the Welsh outfit should look to in order to replace the 24-year-old…

Joe Gelhardt

Gelhardt spent the second half of last season out on loan with Sunderland, where he helped Tony Mowbray’s side earn a sixth place finish.

The 21-year-old contributed three goals and three assists from 18 appearances, growing into the role over the course of the spell at the Stadium of Light.

The forward is set to fall down the pecking order at Elland Road if Piroe does arrive, so perhaps Gelhardt going the other way could work out well for all parties.

Gelhardt still has a lot of potential and could be a good fit for Duff’s style of play with the Swans.

Tom Cannon

Cannon is another forward that enjoyed a second half of the season loan in the Championship last season.

The forward was with Preston North End, contributing eight goals from 20 appearances in the second division.

Cannon has been the subject of intense transfer speculation throughout the summer, but remains at Everton.

Signing the 20-year-old would be a real coup for Swansea given the level of interest in his services.

Adam Idah

Idah has been unable to really cement himself as a key part of the Norwich City squad, playing second fiddle to Josh Sargent and now Ashley Barnes.

Injuries have not helped his development, but he is still a solid, promising young striker that could become a consistent goal threat at a Championship level.

Perhaps a change of scenery away from the Canaries is what’s needed for him to get back to his best.

Swansea could be an ideal home for the Irishman, whose style of play would make for a good fit in Duff’s side.

Dane Scarlett

A potential left-field option that Swansea could look to sign is Tottenham youngster Scarlett.

The teenager spent last season out on loan with Portsmouth, where gained very important senior level experience.

Taking the step-up to the Championship would be a big challenge at this stage of his development, but it’s a risk Swansea might want to consider.

Jerry Yates has been signed to lead the line, arriving from Blackpool during the off-season, so that would ease the pressure on Scarlett to perform immediately.

The 19-year-old has a lot of potential, and Swansea like to give young players a chance, so this could be an ideal fit for the Spurs forward at this stage of his career.