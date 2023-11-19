Sunderland have had a positive season so far, and they will expect to be in the play-offs again come May as they seek a return to the Premier League.

Tony Mowbray has built a side that is one of the best to watch in the division on their day, and in Jack Clarke they boast one of the standout individuals in the Championship.

Even though it’s a young squad, they play with real energy and dynamism, and Sunderland certainly feel like they’re a club on the up.

However, like all in the mix for promotion, January could be key, and the board will need to target some new additions ahead of the New Year to help the squad.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

It will be a case of quality over quantity, and here we look at FOUR players who should be on their radar…

Scott McKenna

At 27, McKenna wouldn’t fit the profile for Sunderland’s usual type of signing, as they have targeted younger players on the whole.

But, he would be someone who would come in and instantly improve the XI.

With his deal at Nottingham Forest expiring in the summer, and no fresh terms likely to be offered, the Scotland international will be available for a cut-price in the winter window, and he would be a shrewd addition.

Proven at this level, he will bring balance to the team as a left-footer and is capable of playing in the way Mowbray wants.

Han-Noah Massengo

The midfielder joined Burnley on a free transfer after leaving Bristol City, but it’s a move that hasn’t worked out at all for Massengo so far.

His only outing has been a 25-minute appearance in the League Cup, and he often fails to make the matchday squad for the Clarets, with Vincent Kompany having plenty of options ahead of him.

The fact he can’t get a look-in despite their struggles says a lot, and a January transfer is needed, whether it’s on loan or permanently.

Amad Diallo

This is the one that Sunderland fans will be dreaming about, but it’s a move that could happen.

The Manchester United attacker was with the Black Cats last season, and he was outstanding, inspiring the team as they reached the play-offs - and Diallo loved his time on Wearside.

After an injury-hit start to the 23/24 campaign, a loan seems likely in January, and the big fear for Sunderland will be that Premier League clubs show an interest.

But, Diallo’s love for the club, combined with Mowbray’s attacking approach and guaranteed game time means a return to the north-east can’t be ruled out. It would be a huge coup for the club if they managed to pull it off.

Fabio Silva

A striker is sure to be a priority for Sunderland in January, and Wolves’ Silva could be an interesting addition on loan.

The Portuguese U21 international has struggled for game time recently, and with Wanderers expected to sign a new number nine in the New Year, they may feel another loan is beneficial for the youngster.

After doing well with Anderlecht and PSV last season, there were high hopes for Silva this season at Molineux, but it hasn’t worked so far.

For many fans, his next step should be the physicality of the Championship, so linking up with Sunderland could be great for all parties.

Silva’s record abroad and for the national team at youth level shows he is a goalscorer, and being part of this attacking Sunderland side could be just what he needs to get his career going in England, as well as helping the Black Cats’ promotion push.