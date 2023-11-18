Highlights Stoke City made 18 new player signings in the summer transfer window to boost their chances of promotion back to the Premier League.

Despite the signings, Stoke City is currently 14th in the Championship table and may need to strengthen their squad in January.

Stoke City should consider scouting Ali Al-Hamadi, Liam Cullen, Mark Travers, and Ryan Nyambe as potential transfer targets in January to address their needs in center-forward, attacking, and right-back positions.

The summer transfer window certainly proved to be a busy one for Stoke City.

In total, 18 new players were brought into the Potters' first-team squad, to give Alex Neil's side the best possible chance of winning promotion back to the Premier League.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

However, it has so far been something of a mixed campaign for Stoke, who currently sit 14th in the Championship table, five points adrift of the play-off places.

As a result, the Potters may need to once again be active when the market reopens in January, in order to further strengthen their squad to give put them in a stronger position to claim a top six spot.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at four players Stoke ought to now be scouting with a view to a potential move in January, right here.

1 Ali Al-Hamadi

One issue that has been prevalent for Stoke so far this season is goals from the centre-forward role, with Tyrese Campbell injured, and Wesley, Dwight Gayle, and Ryan Mmaee scoring just once between them in the league.

As a result, a new striking option could be required, and one the Potters have been credited with an interest in recently is AFC Wimbledon's Ali Al-Hamadi, who has scored 16 goals and provided six assists in 34 League Two games since joining the Dons back in January.

That sort of impact could be just what Stoke need at the head of their attack, and this could be a coup given the number of Championship clubs linked with his services, so looking into a move for the Iraq international does seem sensible.

2 Liam Cullen

Another attacking option who could be worth looking into for the Potters is Swansea City's Liam Cullen.

The Potters are thought to be keen on the 24-year-old who has the ability to bring versatility, experience, and the ability to get goals at this level to Alex Neil's side, which could make him an appealing target.

Indeed, with Cullen's contract at Swansea set to expire at the end of this season as things stand, this could also be an affordable deal for Stoke to try and get done at the turn of the year.

3 Mark Travers

One familiar face Stoke ought to be keeping an eye on in the lead-up to January is Mark Travers, who was an ever-present for the Potters after joining on-loan from Bournemouth in the summer, before being unexpectedly recalled by the Cherries at the end of October.

That has left Alex Neil's side seemingly short on depth between the posts, while Travers is yet to make an appearance since returning to Bournemouth, and is apparently keen to return to Stoke in the January window.

As a result, you get the feeling that Stoke ought to be keeping a close eye on whether or not there is a possibility of securing that reunion with the goalkeeper at the turn of the year, over the coming weeks.

Weekly wages: Stoke City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

4 Ryan Nyambe

With Ki-Jana Hoever only on loan from Wolves and Junior Tchamadeu still in the early stages of his career and relatively untested at this level, another right-back option could be worth considering for Stoke.

One who could be worth looking at is Ryan Nyambe, who has plenty of proven ability and experience at Championship level in that role, from his time with Blackburn Rovers.

The Namibia international is now playing and impressing in League One with Derby County, which will ensure he is match sharp ahead of January, which is when his initial contract at Pride Park is set to expire, something that could ensure he is an affordable target come the turn of the year.