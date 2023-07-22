Stoke City have quietly gone about their business in the transfer market and, without many people realising, they have had a very good window.

No shorter than three players have joined the Potters, though with those additions being experienced players such as Enda Stevens, Ben Pearson and Michael Rose, Alex Neil can be happy with his business so far.

Who could leave Stoke this summer?

But with incomings, that means that some players have been pushed further down the pecking order - and the Potters could look to move them on. Football League World takes a look at four players who could be on their way out of the club.

D'Margio Wright-Phillips

Wright-Phillips has huge boots to fill due to his family name - but it appears he might just be struggling to do so. With father Shaun, uncle Bradley and grandfather Ian - who is Arsenal's second-highest scorer of all time - to look up to, D'Margio started his Potters career fairly well, making his professional debut in January 2022.

Despite scoring twice in his early Stoke career, Wright-Phillips failed to break into the first-team, and whilst he only signed a new deal last summer, a loan move to Northampton didn't quite go as well as he may have wanted. With other options for the Potters, it could be worth selling Wright-Phillips now whilst he has some form of value to maximise profits.

Liam McCarron

McCarron joined the Potters in 2022 from Leeds United, having made one appearance for the Whites in his time at Elland Road - but that hasn't been followed up at all in Staffordshire.

The Preston-born man was signed by Michael O'Neill, though upon the Northern Irishman's sacking just weeks later, he's found game time hard to come by at Stoke. A loan spell to Potteries rivals Port Vale - the first of its kind since 1978 - saw him play just two league games before returning. With two years left on his deal, McCarron knows he must find first-team opportunities somewhere else.

Connor Taylor

Taylor could have had a shout at starting in Stoke's squad prior to the transfer window, though the signings of Michael Rose and Enda Stevens and the return of the slightly more experienced Tom Edwards after his loan spell at Barnsley most likely puts Taylor down to at least fourth-choice in terms of centre-backs, with Ben Wilmot starring at the club.

A stellar loan spell at Bristol Rovers two seasons ago saw the Stoke-born youngster punted straight into the first-team plans last season, though Alex Neil didn't quite favour him the way that Michael O'Neill did - and that could have a huge say in his future.

At just 21, he has obvious quality and was named as one of the League Two Young Players of the Season nominations when Bristol Rovers won promotion - but if he isn't getting chances, it would make more sense to cash in on his services.

Frank Fielding

It seems almost a lifetime ago since Fielding was considered one of the best up and coming goalkeepers in England, with the Blackburn-born star registering 12 under-21 caps for the Three Lions, whilst also making 158 appearances for Bristol City in a six-year spell.

But at the age of 35, Fielding has made just 12 appearances in all competitions in five years - a sorry end to his career, having been hyped with a lot of potential in his early days at Blackburn Rovers.

If he is to play again and see at least some form of success in his 30's, Fielding could ask for a transfer - especially with Stoke hot on the trail of Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers.