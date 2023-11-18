Highlights Southampton made 8 new signings in the transfer window, 4 permanent and 4 on loan, to replace their poached players.

These signings have contributed to Southampton's strong start in the Championship, currently occupying 4th place.

Looking ahead to the January window, the Saints should consider scouting players like Diallo, Rak-Sakyi, Omobamidele, and Katongo for potential additions.

Following their relegation from the Premier League during the summer, Southampton had a busy transfer window.

Naturally, some of their best players were poached by top flight clubs and moved on, whilst the Saints then had the job of going out and replacing them.

In the end, there were eight new arrivals at the St Mary's Stadium, with four permanent arrivals, and four loanees.

Southampton - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Shea Charles Man City Permanent Ross Stewart Sunderland Permanent Ryan Manning Swansea City Permanent Joe Lumley Middlesbrough Permanent Taylor Harwood-Bellis Man City Loan Mason Holgate Everton Loan Flynn Downes West Ham United Loan Ryan Fraser Newcastle United Loan

Those arrivals have helped Southampton make a decent start to the season, with the club currently fourth in the Championship.

It may be, though, that further additions are required in January to push for the top two, and with that in mind, we've identified four players Southampton should be scouting ahead of the winter window.

1 Amad Diallo

It was no secret that Patrick Roberts was of interest to Southampton last summer and heading into January. However, given he has just signed a new deal at Sunderland, perhaps Southampton should target Diallo.

Known to be a target of Sunderland, the Saints could try and pip the Black Cats to his temporary signature, given there could be conflict between where Roberts plays and where he does.

Diallo would, of course, be a fantastic addition for the Saints, showing his talent at this level last season when he scored 14 goals and registered four assists on loan in the second tier.

2 Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

For similar reasons as above, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi should be a player on Southampton's radar heading into January.

Injured currently, it may be that Crystal Palace could be willing to loan out their starlet for more regular game time than he is currently getting at Selhurst Park.

If they take that stance, the Saints should be all over it.

Rak-Sakyi scored 15 goals and assisted on eight occasions for Charlton in League One last season.

3 Andrew Omobamidele

Former Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele is another player for Saints to keep tabs on in the coming months.

The 21-year-old's move to Nottingham Forest has not worked out so far, having not even made the bench for Forest yet, never mind his debut.

If his situation remains unchanged, the club will surely be looking to loan him out come January and this is where the Saints could step in.

Martin's side don't necessarily need another centre-back currently, but who'd say no to a player of Omobamidele's talent?

4 Jadel Katongo

Last but not least, Jadel Katongo is the final player that Southampton should be eyeing ahead of the January window.

The England under-20 international is currently at Manchester City and has been linked with the Saints recently.

It would be an ambitious move by the Saints were they able to land him, with Katongo currently on loan at Peterborough and looking like a player with a big future ahead of him.

It will be interesting to see what comes of Southampton's reported interest when the window arrives.