Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's recent victory against Rotherham United shows the importance of winning matches against relegation rivals.

Matt Clarke, currently an unused substitute at Middlesbrough, could be a solid option as a loan signing to strengthen Wednesday's defense.

Josh Onomah, a former Wednesday player, could make a return to the club as a free transfer option after struggling with injuries in recent years.

As we enter yet another international break, Sheffield Wednesday remain in a tumultuous position.

Danny Rohl has replaced Xisco Munoz at the helm and the German has lost four of his five games in charge to date.

Wednesday did manage to beat Rotherham United 2-0 at home though and it is results like those, against fellow relegation candidates, that can make all the difference.

The January transfer window is fast approaching so here are 4 players that Sheffield Wednesday could turn to as they fight to retain their status as a Championship club.

1 Matt Clarke

Starting at the back and former Brighton and Hove Albion man Matt Clarke is the name being put forward.

He never actually made a Premier League appearance for the Seagulls and is better known in the EFL world for his time with Portsmouth, for whom he played 175 times between 2015 and 2019.

Clarke is now a Middlesbrough player but through the good times and the bad this season, he has had to watch on from the sidelines.

The 27-year-old has been an unused substitute in the last five matches under Michael Carrick so that is an opportunity that Sheffield Wednesday could jump at.

A loan move for Clarke could do them wonders. He would be a very solid option at centre-back for a Wednesday side that have the fourth-worst defence in the division.

2 Josh Onomah

Loan moves are one way for a club with limited funds to operate and another is free transfers.

There are a fair few players who are currently out of work but have a solid amount of experience in the EFL.

One of those is former Tottenham Hotspur youngster Josh Onomah, who most recently played for Preston North End.

The England U21 international has seen his once-promising career dragged down by injuries but he is a previous Wednesday player, having arrived on loan at Hillsborough for the 2018/19 campaign.

Onomah made 15 appearances in the stint in question, contributing three assists to the cause and not looking like a bad player whatsoever. He is still just 26 and so there is plenty of time for him to make his return to the field.

3 Tarique Fosu

Another possible free transfer pickup is Tarique Fosu.

Goals are a clear issue for Danny Rohl’s men with Michael Smith topping the scoring charts on three, two of which came in the win over Rotherham.

Fosu isn’t necessarily someone who is going to find the back of the net regularly but he is a very creative player who averaged 0.8 key passes per 90 during his time with Stoke City and 0.9 as a Rotherham man.

The Ghanaian international was a part of the Brentford side that gained promotion to the Premier League via the playoffs in 2021 and so he brings that pedigree with him as well.

Signing someone to support Barry Bannan when it comes to creativity and moving the ball forward is essential for Wednesday when January arrives.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Sheffield Wednesday player in the 2023/24 squad

4 Rubin Colwill

Fosu is a player that can help get the ball into the right areas and then young striker Rubin Colwill could be the man to find the back of the net.

Cardiff City have a wealth of attacking options with Kion Etete atop of the scoring charts on five and names such as Callum Robinson and Ike Ugbo joining in on the action recently.

Colwill has played 10 times for the Bluebirds in the league this season thus far so perhaps the club wouldn’t be willing to let him leave on loan, but not a single one of them has been a start so a chance to lead the line week in, week out could be an enticing opportunity for the 21-year-old.

If Colwill can’t be tempted, then maybe a different Cardiff forward could as Erol Bulut really is spoilt for choice. Ollie Tanner could be tempted, too, whilst Romaine Sawyers might be a potential alternative to Fosu.