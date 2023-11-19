Highlights Rotherham United have had a disappointing start to the season and are currently facing another relegation battle in the Championship.

Manager Matt Taylor has been let go after a 5-0 defeat to Watford, and the team has only won two out of their first 16 games this season.

Rotherham should consider scouting defenders Matt Clarke and Michael Ihiekwe, as well as striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, to strengthen their squad in January.

It has been a disappointing start to the season for Rotherham United in the Championship.

The Millers secured survival in their first year back in the second tier last season, but it looks set to be another relegation battle for the club this campaign.

Rotherham parted company with manager Matt Taylor on Monday after the 5-0 defeat against Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday, with the 41-year-old departing after 11 months in charge at the New York Stadium.

The Millers have won just two of their first 16 games this season, and they currently sit 22nd in the table, four points from safety.

Taylor's replacement will undoubtedly be keen to strengthen the squad in January, and we looked at four players that Rotherham should consider scouting ahead of the transfer window.

1 Matt Clarke

Clarke joined Middlesbrough from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer, but it has been an incredibly frustrating time for the defender at the Riverside Stadium.

The 27-year-old was a regular following his arrival at the club, but he sustained a back injury last October which kept him out for over a year.

Clarke has been on the bench for Boro's last five games, but it could be tough for him to break into the team ahead of the likes of Dael Fry, Paddy McNair and Darragh Lenihan.

There is no doubt that Clarke is an excellent defender at Championship level having starred for Derby County and West Bromwich Albion previously, and he could add solidity and resilience to the Rotherham back line.

Clarke will be keen to play regularly to build up his fitness, and the Millers are in need of defensive reinforcements, so it could be a move that benefits all parties.

2 Michael Ihiekwe

Another defender Rotherham could consider in January is Ihiekwe, who controversially left the club to join Sheffield Wednesday last summer.

Ihiekwe enjoyed a successful five-year stint with the Millers prior to his move to Hillsborough, helping the club to promotion from League One on three occasions, as well as proving to be a reliable defender in the Championship.

The 30-year-old was a regular for the Owls last season, but he has struggled for game time so far this campaign due in part to injuries, making just four appearances in all competitions, and he is yet to feature under new manager Danny Rohl.

Ihiekwe may need to build bridges with Rotherham supporters, but contributing to survival would surely fix that relationship.

3 Jonson Clarke-Harris

Rotherham are the fourth-lowest scorers in the Championship this season with just 15 goals to their name, so bringing in a striker will likely be a priority for the new manager.

Peterborough United striker Clarke-Harris was the joint-top scorer in League One last season with 29 goals, and he has netted seven times in 20 appearances in all competitions so far this campaign.

Clarke-Harris was transfer listed by Posh this summer, and he almost made a move to Bristol Rovers on deadline day after the clubs agreed an £800,000 fee, but the deal collapsed at the last minute.

There may be question marks over whether the Millers could afford Clarke-Harris, but Peterborough will likely demand less than £800,000 in January as he enters the last six months of his contract at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Rovers are said to remain keen on Clarke-Harris ahead of the January transfer window, but Rotherham's Championship status could give them the edge over the Gas.

Even if the Millers were to be relegated, Clarke-Harris would be a huge asset for the club in League One, so he would be a smart long-term addition.

4 Devante Cole

Barnsley striker Cole is another League One front man who could emerge on Rotherham's radar.

Cole scored 16 goals in 53 appearances as the Tykes reached the play-off final last season, but he looks on course to significantly better that total this campaign having scored 11 goals so far.

According to TEAMtalk, the 28-year-old is attracting interest from Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Swansea City and Bristol City, and while it will be tough for Rotherham to compete financially with those clubs, they should join the race for his signature.

Barnsley will be reluctant to allow Cole to depart in the middle of a promotion race, particularly to a Yorkshire rival, but he would be an excellent addition for the Millers if they could get a deal over the line.