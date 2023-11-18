Highlights QPR's poor start to the season has put them in a relegation battle and they could face dropping down to League One.

New manager Martí Cifuentes will need to improve the team's form and bolster their squad in January to increase their chances of survival.

QPR should consider scouting players like Jonson Clarke-Harris, Callum Styles, Devante Cole, and Corey Blackett-Taylor to strengthen their attacking options and improve their chances of scoring goals.

QPR’s start to the season has been an utter disaster in so many ways.

Former manager Gareth Ainsworth was dismissed from his position with the club due to the team’s poor start to the campaign.

The London club finds itself embroiled in a relegation battle that could see the team suffer the drop down to League One.

The Hoops have not competed in the third tier of English football since 2004 but could be back there in 2024 unless their form improves under new manager Martí Cifuentes.

The Spaniard will be keen to bolster his first team squad when the transfer window reopens in January.

Here we look at four players that QPR should be scouting ahead of the winter market…

1 Jonson Clarke-Harris

The Peterborough United forward is currently the subject of transfer speculation, with a return to Bristol Rovers potentially on the cards.

An agreement was reached between the two League One clubs last summer, but a deal was not completed in time which led to him remaining with the Posh.

That could prove a blessing for QPR, who should be looking to bolster their attacking options in January.

Clarke-Harris is worth considering given his proven track record in League One, and while he hasn’t been quite able to replicate that in the Championship in the past he might still prove a smart addition to add some goals to this squad.

2 Callum Styles

Styles is currently being linked with a potential move away from Barnsley, having failed to secure a move last summer after returning from loan with Millwall.

QPR should be doing what they can to get involved in the race to sign the Hungary international.

Styles can provide defensive reinforcement, while still also contributing something useful in attack.

He could be an ideal signing for Cifuentes to bolster the team’s chances of survival, and would bring plenty of Championship experience to the squad.

3 Devante Cole

Cole is another promising League One player that could be worth taking a look at from QPR’s perspective.

He has bagged 11 goals for the Tykes so far this campaign, and has proven himself capable of scoring consistently in the third tier.

Weekly wages: QPR's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

If QPR are going to improve their attacking options, then joining the potential battle to sign the 28-year-old could be a smart move in January.

This is a team that needs goals in order to survive and Cole might be a realistically attainable target that could bolster their firepower in the final third.

4 Corey Blackett-Taylor

Blackett-Taylor has been performing well for Charlton Athletic so far this season.

He has contributed five goals and five assists for the League One side as they look to fight for promotion to the Championship.

The 26-year-old’s contract is set to expire in the summer, which could make him an affordable option for QPR in the January window.

The winger could provide strong competition in attack for Cifuentes’ squad and could be a good fit for the new manager’s more aggressive, attacking style of play.

The player’s recent performances also indicate he may now be ready for the jump up to the Championship.