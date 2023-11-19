Highlights Key takeaways:

Preston North End started the season strong but had a recent slump. However, back-to-back wins have put them back in the play-off spots.

Manager Ryan Lowe has been backed by the club with new signings in the summer transfer window, and this support seems to be paying off.

There is a feeling that Preston may need to strengthen in January, particularly in the left-sided center-back and left wing-back positions. Scouts should consider players like Luizao, Luke Chambers, Callum Marshall, and Shola Shoretire.

Going into the third international break of the 2023-24 Championship season, Preston North End found themselves sitting in fifth position in the standings despite a recent wobble.

The Lilywhites did top the table earlier on in the campaign, but seven matches without a win saw Ryan Lowe's side slide down the table - that was until back-to-back wins over Coventry City and local rivals Blackburn Rovers to put them back in the play-off spots.

In his third transfer window as manager this past summer, Lowe was backed with new seven-figure signings such as Milutin Osmajic and Mads Frøkjær-Jensen, and the backing from the powers-that-be at Deepdale appears to be paying off for now.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Preston North End player in 23/24

There's still a feeling though that Lowe could need to strengthen his hand in January, but how much money there is to spend remains to be seen.

Let's take a look at FOUR players who PNE need to be scouting ahead of the mid-season transfer window to see if they are good enough to add to the squad.

Luizao - West Ham United

One of the areas that North End perhaps need to look at is the left-sided centre-back area, with Andrew Hughes' injury record being patchy and Greg Cunningham not exactly getting any younger.

A younger, athletic left-footer is perhaps needed - even though 18-year-old academy graduate Kian Best is showing promising signs in that position he still has a lot to learn.

And in 21-year-old Brazilian Luizao, there is a youngster playing under-21's football for West Ham who could benefit from a stint in the Championship.

Luizao made 23 appearances for Brazilian giants Sao Paulo last season before making the switch to the London Stadium in January, but he isn't getting a look-in under David Moyes.

Moyes has a good relationship with PNE though, so he could potentially help his former side out.

Luke Chambers - Liverpool

A position that North End failed to address in the summer was left wing-back, and if Lowe wants to cover all bases with a player who can be utilised there, at left-back and as a centre-back, Chambers is his man.

The 19-year-old has played twice for Liverpool's first-team this season but is more of a regular at under-21 level for the Reds, and after spending time in the Scottish Premiership with Kilmarnock in 2022-23 he could be ready for another loan.

Chambers was also born in Preston as well, so there is even more reason to take a look at the teenager.

Callum Marshall - West Ham United

One West Ham player in Luizao has already been mentioned, but North End should be looking at Marshall as well if they are going to play a 4-2-3-1 formation more often.

Lowe has decided to switch to that a few times so far this season and away from his three at the back system, and if he's going to continue to do that then another attacking wide player could be beneficial.

Mainly operating as a striker, although he did play enough times out wide in the second half of last season for the Hammers at youth level, Marshall has been prolific for their under-21's this season, scoring 14 times in just nine matches in the Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy.

The 18-year-old, who has two caps for Northern Ireland's senior side already, could now be ready for some men's football at club level, and he could be a real threat cutting in off the right flank onto his left foot.

Shola Shoretire - Man United

Shoretire has been highly rated at Old Trafford for a number of years now, and the 19-year-old headed out on loan for the first time in January to Bolton Wanderers of League One.

He didn't have it all his own way in the third tier but got plenty of minutes under his belt for the Trotters, and he's gone back to under-21's football for the Red Devils to start this season and is being his usual creative self, scoring six times and notching three assists in 10 matches.

Capable of playing in the number 10 role, up-front and off both flanks, Shoretire is another youngster at 19 who could offer PNE something different if Lowe is going to use the 4-2-3-1 system more.