Morgan Whittaker’s form since making the step up to the Championship with Plymouth Argyle has made him a wanted man, with a number of Premier League clubs said to be interested in his signature.

Both Brentford and Fulham were rumoured to be plotting a bid in the January transfer window for the former Swansea City man, while Italian giants Lazio were also said to be keen in bringing him to Rome.

With a reported £15m price tag on his head the Greens could have plenty of funds to play with should their main marksman leave in the summer, and they will need someone to replace the 18 league goals he has already netted this campaign.

Here we take a look at four potential recruits for Argyle over the summer if Whittaker does make the move to the Premier League, with a spot on either flank of an attacking three up for grabs.

1 Femi Azeez

It will be no surprise if the Pilgrims continue their interest in Reading’s Femi Azeez over the summer, with the Royals’ attacking midfielder already being said to be monitored by Ian Foster’s side.

The Berkshire side were left holding their breathe through the final hours of the January transfer window as Argyle came sniffing around, but a deal couldn’t be agreed meaning the playmaker stayed at the Madejski Stadium until the end of the season at least.

The 22-year-old has been a fundamental reason why Reading aren’t deeper into the relegation mire in League One, with a number of standout performances earning his side valuable points in the battle against the drop.

Match-winning goals against Exeter City and Charlton Athletic are testament to his eye for goal, as well as laying on numerous opportunities for his teammates throughout the season.

After featuring regularly in the previous campaign as the Royals dropped out of the second tier, Azeez has the experience at Championship level to know how to make the step back up, and would fit perfectly into the attacking lineup at Home Park.

With his contract in Berkshire running out in the summer, Argyle will have to act quickly to snap up a player who will no doubt attract plenty of suitors during the off-season.

2 Kwame Poku

Another standout performer in League One this season has been Kwame Poku at Peterborough United, with the 22-year-old fundamental in Posh’s assault on the automatic promotion places in the third tier.

After finding his feet during the previous campaign, the wide man has flourished under Darren Ferguson at London Road this season, having already hit double figures for goals from his position on the wing.

With some of the trickiest feet in the division, the former Colchester United man regularly torments defences in the third tier, and has netted vital goals against Derby County and Exeter City in recent months.

WIth over three shots on goal per 90 minutes of football played, Argyle will be showing a keen eye on a player who has as much of a thirst for a strike on goal as Whittaker, who sits second only to Jaden Philogene for his amount of efforts per game in the whole division.

Morgan Whittaker 23/24 Championship stats Appearances 37 Goals 18 Assists 7 Shots/90 3.78 Shots on target/90 1.48 Average shot distance (yards) 22.5 As of March 14th, 2024 Source: FBRef

There is likely to be a tussle for Poku’s services this summer, with Sunderland and Ipswich Town also said to be keen, but if Whittaker moves on Argyle could have some financial clout to tempt the wide man with a move to Devon.

3 Ian Poveda

The Pilgrims will have seen first hand just how influential Ian Poveda can be in the Championship this season, with the Leeds United loanee running them ragged in Sheffield Wednesday's recent 1-0 victory over the Greens at Hillsborough.

The left-footed magician was instrumental in a lot of what Danny Röhl’s side did right that day, just as he has been in many of his performances since joining the club in January.

His form has helped the Owls move within a point of Championship survival this campaign, something that would have been unthinkable just a matter of months ago.

The only thing lacking from Poveda’s game at the minute is goals, with just three to his name during his career so far, which has also seen him ply his trade for Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool in the second tier.

Although Ian Foster has worked to tighten up the Argyle side since his arrival in January, the Greens are still a potent attacking threat when they click, and Poveda’s influence on the front line could be the missing piece of the puzzle if Whittaker moves on.

The 24-year-old is another man set to be out of contract this summer as his time at Elland Road comes to an end, with Wednesday likely to enquire about bringing him in on a permanent deal, while Birmingham City are also said to be interested.

With all three clubs fighting for their Championship survival at the minute, what division the three clubs are in next season will be crucial to any deal being struck, as well as what financial incentives are offered.

4 Davis Keillor-Dunn

A staple of Morgan Whittaker’s time has been his ability to find the goal from range on a consistent basis, with the front man overperforming his xG numbers by a whopping 8.8 goals this campaign.

Another player who regular catches the eye with stunning strikes is Davis Keillor-Dunn of Mansfield Town, who could have his own personal highlight reel during his time at the Stags, as well as at Burton Albion and Oldham Athletic.

With over 20 goal contributions for Nigel Clough’s side this season, the 26-year-old is a key reason why Town sit top of the fourth tier at time of writing, with a record better than a goal every other game, and that’s without taking a single penalty.

Having hit double figures in each of the last four seasons, Keillor-Dunn is a player who deserves his chance at a higher level, and even if he helps Mansfield earn promotion to League One this campaign there is no reason why he can’t go a step higher.

With a contract that runs into the summer of 2025 the prolific marksman will command a fee, but with Argyle set to cash in on Whittaker this summer they will be well-placed to afford the outlay that his guaranteed goals will cost.