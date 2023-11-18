Highlights Plymouth Argyle have exceeded expectations in the Championship, currently sitting 19th after 16 games, despite predictions of being at the bottom of the table.

The club made strategic signings in the summer to strengthen their squad, most of which have paid off, but they may be looking to add more players in January.

Four players Plymouth should consider scouting ahead of the transfer window are Daniel Gore, Aaron Collins, Ali Al-Hamadi, and Macaulay Langstaff, who could bring quality and help the club avoid relegation.

Plymouth Argyle have probably done better than most would have thought at this stage of the Championship season.

The Pilgrims secured a long-awaited return to the second-tier last season, and while they fully deserved their promotion and did it in style, many would have expected them to be at the bottom of the table by now.

However, Steven Schumacher’s side have silenced the doubters as they keep adding points to the board and sit 19th after 16 games.

Their promotion to the Championship meant Plymouth were very busy in the summer, as they brought 10 new players into the club as they tried to make themselves competitive at this level.

Plymouth Argyle - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Morgan Whittaker Swansea City Permanent Bali Mumba Norwich City Permanent Conor Hazard Celtic Permanent Julio Pleguezuelo Twente FC Permanent Lewis Gibson Everton Permanent Mustapha Bundu Anderlecht Permanent Luke Cundle Wolves Loan Kaine Kesler-Hayden Aston Villa Loan Finn Azaz Aston Villa Loan Lewis Warrington Everton Loan

So far, most of their signings have paid off, but with January not that far away, Schumacher will probably want to add to his squad again as they try to stay above that dotted line.

So with that said, here we have picked four players Plymouth should be scouting ahead of the January transfer window...

1 Daniel Gore

Gore is a rising star in Manchester United’s academy and one who is highly rated by manager Erik ten Hag.

The 19-year-old has spent the last few years in the club’s different youth teams, but most recently has been on the fringes of the first team.

Gore has played for the club in pre-season and has made an appearance in the EFL Cup, as well as appearing on the bench numerous times. However, he still seems a bit away from regular first-team football and, therefore, could be made available for a loan move in January.

Plymouth do have some options in the midfield already, but Gore could bring a sense of composure and technical ability that they may be missing in the middle of the park.

Gore, arriving for the last six months of the season, could very well upgrade their midfield.

2 Aaron Collins

Collins was expected to be a player that most teams would be looking to sign in the summer, given his excellent form in 2022/23 when he won League One Player of the Season.

However, no one looked to test Bristol Rovers’ resolve, and he has continued to play for the Gas this season, during which he has three goals and six assists to his name.

The 26-year-old hasn’t been as prolific as last season yet, but he is still performing well, and it seems only a matter of time before he gets a move to the second tier.

At the turn of the year, Collins will be in the final 18 months of his contract at the club, so January could be a good time for the club to cash in. If Plymouth were to look at Collins, they would be adding a player who has great quality and would no doubt take their forward line to a new level, as he can operate in a wide range of positions.

3 Ali Al-Hamadi

Al-Hamadi is a player that is attracting the attention of several Championship clubs as of late.

The 21-year-old moved away from Swansea City and has worked his way back up the system once again, and since joining AFC Wimbledon, Al-Hamadi has been very impressive.

The forward has six goals and five assists to his name so far this season, and given that there are several Championship clubs looking at the player, there seems no reason why Plymouth shouldn’t also be interested.

The Pilgrims do have a few options at the top end of the pitch, but they could do with more help from experienced forward Ryan Hardie, and with the form Al-Hamadi is in, he could help the club stay away from the relegation zone.

4 Macauley Langstaff

Similar to Al-Hamadi and Collins, Macaulay Langstaff is another EFL striker that Plymouth could potentially look to purchase in January.

The 26-year-old scored 69 goals across the past two seasons and now in the EFL for the first time in his career, Langstaff has continued that form.

So far, the forward has 11 league goals to his name as he looks to help Notts County achieve another promotion.

Langstaff will be a player that teams from the Championship and League One will be taking notice of, as his impressive form in front of goal is hard to ignore.

Notts County extended the player’s contract in the summer, but you would have to imagine that should they receive a tempting offer, they would consider selling.

For Plymouth, Langstaff would be that number nine that you could say they are crying out for, and like the other forwards mentioned, his goals could easily keep the club in the Championship for another season.