Highlights Norwich City's performance has been declining and they are slipping down the table due to injuries and poor performances recently.

The team needs to reinforce their defense and regain their attacking flair to get back on track.

Players like Andreas Gruber, Christopher Operi, Carl Piergianni, and Jordy de Wijs could be potential additions to strengthen the squad.

Nowrich City have been slipping further and further down the table after a strong start to the 2023/24 campaign.

David Wagner had the Canaries playing some of the most attacking, exciting football in the Championship at the start of the season. Jonathan Rowe was a revelation, Josh Sargent continued to be the talent that he is, and things were looking on the up.

Injuries have effected this squad massively, with Sargent and Grant Hanley being two of the major current misses. But, even still, their performances over recent weeks and months just haven't been up to standard.

Championship Table (As it stands November 13th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

Their win last weekend against Cardiff City was their first since the end of September. The club have conceded as many goals as any other club in the league, and a season that initially appeared to be extremely promising now seems to be pointing towards Championship mediocrity, again.

To get back on track, the club are going to have to reinforce that defence and re-spark that attacking flair that they possessed in the opening games. Here are four players that Norwich should scout to help them do so.

1 Andreas Gruber

The Austrian attacking midfielder has eight goals in 14 games for Austria Wien, in his homeland's first division, this season.

He generally plays off the right-hand side of the pitch, but he is left-footed, so he'd provide the Canaries with more versatility in the wide areas.

Gruber is a very direct attacking player. The 28-year-old usually looks to get a shot off, and that selfishness going forward is maybe something that Norwich aren't getting from someone like Christian Fassnacht.

2 Christopher Operi

What is the job of a full-back in today's game? Well, defensive solidity is, and always should be, a prerequisite of the job. But, more so than ever, being a creative, attacking outlet is a requirement too.

Operi does those two main jobs very well. Compared to players in his position in Europe's biggest leagues, the Le Havre left back ranks in the top five percent of players for assists per 90, top 10% for blocks per 90, top 15% for interceptions per 90, and top 20% for tackles made per 90, as per FBRef.com.

It would probably require a seven-figure fee to get him, but, with Dimitrio Giannoulis' contract up at the end of the season, it'd be a smart long-term move to get the 26-year-old.

3 Carl Piergianni

The Stevenage central defender proved himself to be one of the best defenders in League Two last season, and he's doing it again in League One.

Piergianni has been one of the best players for Steve Evans' side- a newly promoted team that sits 5th in the table over a third of the way into the season.

Unlike Operi, it probably wouldn't take a huge fee to get the 31-year-old from Stevenage. That number may put some people off, but he's got better and better with age.

4 Jordy de Wijs

Düsseldorf's premier central defender has Championship experience to call on, if a club like Norwich were looking to bring him back to England.

In the four seasons he spent in the English second division, with QPR and Hull City, he was a very dependable centre-back. He averaged a Sofascore rating that was barely unde seven for the years that he spent in the Championship.

The form of the 28-year-old has got even better since making the move to Germany. He's been one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga 2, this season, and the Canaries boss' ties to German football makes this move all the more likely.