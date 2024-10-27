After a busy summer at Home Park, Plymouth Argyle’s attention will already be turning towards the January transfer window, with ins and outs expected in Devon.

Having waved goodbye to the likes of Michael Cooper, Dan Scarr and Mickel Miller during the off-season, the Pilgrims will likely be seeing more players sail through the exit door before too long, as Wayne Rooney looks to add more Championship quality to his squad.

Having struggled to recruit well enough at the start of 2024, the Greens were left fighting for their lives at the bottom of the second tier table for the remainder of the previous campaign, and will be hoping to avoid a repeat in the year to come.

With that in mind, we take a look at who could well be out the door come January, with Argyle looking to get rid of some of the deadwood in the side.

Morgan Whittaker

Will he, won’t he? Who knows.

Morgan Whittaker has been the subject of plenty of transfer speculation during his time as a Plymouth Argyle player, with the Greens reportedly rejected numerous bids for him over the summer.

Championship rivals Burnley were said to be keen admirers throughout the summer, as well as Scottish Premiership side Rangers, but the Pilgrims held firm in keeping their star man at the club.

Months on, and sides desperate for an attacking impetus could return for the £10 million-valued man, and after a mixed start to the season, the Home Park outfit could well have changed their stance on the forward since the summer.

Morgan Whittaker Plymouth Argyle Stats 2023/24 (Fbref.com) Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.43 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.25 Shots 3.78 Assists 0.18 Expected assists (xAG) 0.15

It remains to be seen how much interest there remains in the forward since the summer, but he could well be on his way if the price is right in January, with Argyle needing to add attacking replacements as a result.

Callum Wright

As much of a trier as he is, Callum Wright is yet to prove he is capable of competing regularly at Championship level, with his performances lacking the cutting edge needed in the second tier.

The former Blackpool man is mainly trusted with trying to make an impact off the bench as it stands, although he rarely makes much difference as Argyle chase a game looking for a goal.

Related Plymouth Argyle may feel regret after decision on future Birmingham City, Luton Town star The Greens academy product went on to prove them wrong after some stellar performances in the Football League

League One side Lincoln City were said to be interested in the summer, and the third tier is where we seems to play his best football, so a January drop down in division could be best for all parties.

Nathanael Ogbeta

He may have only joined in the summer, but Nathanael Ogbeta has already proven he is not of the quality to play regularly in the Championship.

The former Swansea City man has been regularly caught out of position during his times on the pitch, and looks like a rabbit caught in the headlights whenever he passes halfway with the ball at his feet.

Having started the 4-0 drubbing by Sheffield Wednesday on the opening day of the season, the full-back has rarely been seen since, and cutting ties at the earliest opportunity should be on the agenda.

Andre Gray

Andre Gray only signed a short-term deal with the football club in October, with his contract set to run out in January as it stands.

With frontman Muhamed Tijani ruled out for the foreseeable future, Rooney plunged into the free agent market to add the former Luton Town man to his squad until the end of the calendar year.

It remains to be seen what happens with the frontman in the future, but as it stands the 33-year-old will be released if nothing changes.

Freddie Issaka

There was plenty of hype surrounding Freddie Issaka before the season got underway, with the Argyle academy graduate set for regular first-team football for the first time in his career.

Flash forward to now, and the teenager has struggled to make an impact in the second tier, and has been unable to recreate the sort of match-winning performances that were a regular occurrence in the youth team.

A loan down the EFL could be the best bet for the Welsh youth international right now, as he looks to get minutes in the tank within the men’s game, and come back to Home Park in the summer full of confidence.