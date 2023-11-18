Highlights Millwall's main problem is their lack of goals, with their current strikers struggling to replicate their previous form.

Millwall may be 15th in the Championship table, but Joe Edwards' side are only six points below the play-off sports and some January re-inforcements could be exactly what the Lions need to climb up towards the top six.

Championship Table (As it stands November 13th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

The Lions' main problem is that they have scored just 19 goals in their 16 Championship fixtures, largely due to the fact that Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw have been unable to replicate the clinical form they displayed last season while summer signing Kevin Nisbet has been somewhat of a disappointment and has scored just two goals for the Londoners since signing from Hibernian.

The number nine spot must be a priority for Joe Edwards when thinking about the January transfer window.

1 Jamie Reid

Having helped Stevenage to promotion with 10 goals and six assists in League Two last campaign, Reid is currently the third-highest goalscorer in League One this season with 10 goals in 16 matches.

He has already matched his return from last campaign despite competing in the league above, and has enabled Stevenage to enjoy life in the third tier play-off positions.

The former Mansfield player has seamlessly made the switch from League Two to League One this campaign and is on an exciting upward trajectory.

The Lions could do worse than take a punt on the 29-year-old who clearly has an eye for goal across different divisions.

Furthermore, Reid has proven he can score against high level opposition with goals against Aston Villa and Stoke City in Stevenage's impressive FA Cup run last season.

2 Macaulay Langstaff

Since joining Notts County in the 2022 summer transfer window, Macaulay Langstaff has been nothing short of incredible.

The hot-shot has managed to score 54 goals in just 67 for the Magpies.

After getting an outrageous return of 42 goals in the 2022/23 National League season in which Notts were promoted via the play-offs, perhaps it is surprising that no one snapped up the 26-year-old in the summer.

Langstaff has adjusted to life in the Football League very well indeed, with 11 goals in 17 League Two outings.

Football League World exclusively revealed Langstaff was of interest to Championship outfits Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle, so perhaps the Lions should make a swoop for the forward before a second tier rival come in for the forward.

3 Sem Steijn

FC Twente midfielder Sem Steijn is the fourth-highest scorer in the Dutch Eredivisie this season with eight goals in 12 top-flight matches this campaign.

His club are currently third in the Eredivisie this campaign, which means that they are in contention for the Champions League.

However, the Lions may still be able to lure the Dutchman to the club due to the pull of English football.

Millwall also have a proven track record when it comes to signing players from the Eredivisie.

Last season's summer signing, Flemming, arrived from Dutch outfit Fortuna Sittard and scored an impressive 15 goals in the Championship as the Lions finished 8th.

4 Mark O'Mahony

18-year-old Mark O'Mahony is the second top goalscorer in the Premier League 2 with 9 goals for Brighton's academy who are 6th in the PL2 division.

The young Irishman clearly has an eye for goal and could benefit from a loan move to a Championship club, which would enable him to prove his worth in senior football.

A deal between Brighton and Millwall for the youngster come January could prove to be beneficial for all three parties.

The Lions have the opportunity to potentially unearth a gem if they play their cards right here.